AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson and his Lamborghini sum up what most believe Texas football should be: flashy, fun to watch and faster than anybody else out there. Far too often, however, the Longhorns find a way to run themselves into a ditch. Texas starts the season unranked after a 5-7 finish in 2021 with no bowl game and the longest losing streak since 1956 in coach Steve Sarkisian’s debut. Years of legacy votes that presumed Texas was deserving of preseason rankings have finally vanished after too many seasons of unmet expectations. And yet, there is optimism in Austin. At least the kind that assumes last season was so bad, this one has to be better.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO