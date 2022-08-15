Read full article on original website
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role. The Douglas County Department of Health based in Omaha, Nebraska, reported Wednesday that doctors believe the child died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba. Health officials believe the child came into contact with the amoeba on Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River just...
Rankings Are Out for the Top High School X-Country Teams in Texas
It has been said that football is king in Texas. I'm not going to argue that point. When you take a look at the attendance numbers and revenue raised as compared to other sports, football is on top. That's definitely the case at the high school level. It won't be...
Texas unranked and hoping to ride Robinson to turnaround
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson and his Lamborghini sum up what most believe Texas football should be: flashy, fun to watch and faster than anybody else out there. Far too often, however, the Longhorns find a way to run themselves into a ditch. Texas starts the season unranked after a 5-7 finish in 2021 with no bowl game and the longest losing streak since 1956 in coach Steve Sarkisian’s debut. Years of legacy votes that presumed Texas was deserving of preseason rankings have finally vanished after too many seasons of unmet expectations. And yet, there is optimism in Austin. At least the kind that assumes last season was so bad, this one has to be better.
