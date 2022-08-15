ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Rumors: Nets Have Lack of Leverage in Trade Talks With Sixers

By Justin Grasso
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCZF5_0hIBou9j00

The Brooklyn Nets believed they were set up for several years of success just last offseason. After inking Kevin Durant to a multi-year extension, the Nets had two stars with options attached to their contracts for the 2022-2023 season while going into the 2021-2022 season in James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Fast forward to the 2022 offseason, and Brooklyn is in a tough spot. Midway through the past season, the Nets had no option but to trade Harden away as he lost interest in the organization.

While Kyrie Irving picked up his option for next year, the star guard would be open to a trade. As for Durant, it seems he's regretting his multi-year extension.

View the original article to see embedded media.

At the start of the offseason, Durant requested a trade from the Nets. After a lack of desirable offers rolled in, the Nets remained in the same position months later. Not only do they still employ the All-Star forward, but the relationship between Durant and the organization remains the same.

Many teams across the NBA have reportedly inquired about a Durant trade, including the Philadelphia 76ers . But as talks between Brooklyn and interested teams haven't gone very far, it's becoming apparent that the Nets don't have much leverage in negotiations. And neither does Kevin Durant.

"I think what we have here is really a study of leverage," said ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Monday . "The Nets do not have leverage in trade talks with other teams. They are not giving them the offers that they want. They see no reason to increase them. So, they're not making any progress there."

For a team like the Sixers, they aren't desperate for a Kevin Durant-caliber player as they already have multiple stars on the roster. Therefore, they aren't going to sell their most significant assets just to acquire the former MVP.

Unless the Nets reach a point where they feel desperate to move Durant, so they lower their expectations and asking price, then teams will likely keep trade discussions where they're currently at. And considering Durant lacks leverage with his organization, Windhorst claims that the situation is stuck where it's been for the last couple of months.

"Kevin Durant clearly does not have leverage with the Brooklyn Nets," Windhorst explained. "He is asking for things: 'Get me traded. Fire the coach. Fire the GM.' He is being told no. So, when you have denied leverage, you have a stalemate."

The Durant saga is unlikely to end anytime soon. With training camp more than a month away, the Nets aren't in a rush to seriously consider certain trade offers at the moment. If Durant decides to hold out for a trade, then that's when the talks could really heat up once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

