Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
ormondbeachobserver.com
City gains 19 acres of recreation space
Almost 19 acres of wooded land off of Airport Road north of the Tomoka River and west of U.S. 1 will stay wooded and become recreational land near Riverbend Nature Park. “Our residents are clamoring for this. ... They want trails, they want preserved land, and this fits.”. — BILL...
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
Community leaders to talk negative impacts of northern Turnpike extension
OCALA, Fla. — Community leaders from Citrus, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties will talk Tuesday about their fight against a Turnpike project. The group calls their effort the “No Roads To Ruin” campaign. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Recently, the Florida Department of Transportation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando security proposals move forward, to mixed reviews
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city commissioners easily passed a series of proposals Monday designed to increase security and safety in the downtown area after dark, setting up a final vote later this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The reactions from commissioners and business owners was...
sltablet.com
Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement
On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
theapopkavoice.com
Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist
Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident and local activist that often speaks before the City Council and the Rock Springs Homeowners Association. He is a former RSR HOA President and a moderator of mayoral and city commission debates over the last couple of election cycles. But his passion is clearly...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
businessobserverfl.com
Online home-selling platform launches in Florida
Realtors have some new competition in Florida. The real estate tech company Redfin has expanded its iBuying program RedfinNow into the state, initially focusing on the Tampa and Orlando metro areas. The program, now in 34 markets across 16 states, allows homeowners to sell their house directly to the company...
Sealy & Company Acquires 841,849 SF of State-of-the-Art Distribution Warehouse Key Industrial Market of Lakeland, Florida
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of two Class A Industrial properties totaling 841,849 square feet. Located in Lakeland, Florida – the addition of 5300 Allen K Breed Hwy heralds Sealy & Company’s re-entry into the highly competitive Florida industrial market. This property was acquired in an off-market deal for an undisclosed amount. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005653/en/ 5300 Allen K Breed Highway in Lakeland, FL is the newest addition to Sealy & Company’s growing portfolio. Sealy & Company acquired 841,849 SF of state-of-the-art industrial distribution warehouse space in a key Southeast industrial market. (Photo: Business Wire)
‘Next generation’ Dunkin’ location opening in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new “next generation” Dunkin’ location is opening in Orlando on Friday. The restaurant, which is located at 4115 E. Colonial Drive, features a front-facing bakery case and a specialty taps system for cold beverages, including nitro-infused cold brew. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
click orlando
Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area. Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
orangeobserver.com
Candidate Q&A: Corrine Brown, U.S. Rep. District 10 (DEM)
Editor's note: Candidates responses have not been edited for grammar and are presented as received. Education: Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown attended local schools, and graduated from New Stanton High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969 and a Master’s degree in 1971 from Florida A&M University. She earned an Educational Specialist degree in 1974 from the University of Florida (UF).
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
Bay News 9
Non-affiliated voters carry heavy weight in Florida politics
The primary is an exciting time for voters who belong to a party, because it allows them to pick who they think is the best candidate for the November primary election. More than 3.8 million registered voters in Florida have no party affiliation. In Central Florida 29% of all voters...
click orlando
Uniquely named breakfast, brunch spot coming to UCF area. Here are the details
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new breakfast and brunch spot with the eye-catching name Bacon Bitch is set to open up near the campus of the University of Central Florida. Bacon Bitch is set to hold its grand opening at 12103 Collegiate Way on Aug. 26, according to a news release.
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
kennythepirate.com
ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film
After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
Comments / 0