Editor's note: Candidates responses have not been edited for grammar and are presented as received. Education: Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown attended local schools, and graduated from New Stanton High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969 and a Master’s degree in 1971 from Florida A&M University. She earned an Educational Specialist degree in 1974 from the University of Florida (UF).

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO