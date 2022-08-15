ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

City gains 19 acres of recreation space

Almost 19 acres of wooded land off of Airport Road north of the Tomoka River and west of U.S. 1 will stay wooded and become recreational land near Riverbend Nature Park. “Our residents are clamoring for this. ... They want trails, they want preserved land, and this fits.”. — BILL...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
sltablet.com

Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement

On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
CLERMONT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vision Zero Strategy#American#Best Foot Forward
businessobserverfl.com

Online home-selling platform launches in Florida

Realtors have some new competition in Florida. The real estate tech company Redfin has expanded its iBuying program RedfinNow into the state, initially focusing on the Tampa and Orlando metro areas. The program, now in 34 markets across 16 states, allows homeowners to sell their house directly to the company...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Sealy & Company Acquires 841,849 SF of State-of-the-Art Distribution Warehouse Key Industrial Market of Lakeland, Florida

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of two Class A Industrial properties totaling 841,849 square feet. Located in Lakeland, Florida – the addition of 5300 Allen K Breed Hwy heralds Sealy & Company’s re-entry into the highly competitive Florida industrial market. This property was acquired in an off-market deal for an undisclosed amount. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005653/en/ 5300 Allen K Breed Highway in Lakeland, FL is the newest addition to Sealy & Company’s growing portfolio. Sealy & Company acquired 841,849 SF of state-of-the-art industrial distribution warehouse space in a key Southeast industrial market. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
click orlando

How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Candidate Q&A: Corrine Brown, U.S. Rep. District 10 (DEM)

Editor's note: Candidates responses have not been edited for grammar and are presented as received. Education: Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown attended local schools, and graduated from New Stanton High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969 and a Master’s degree in 1971 from Florida A&M University. She earned an Educational Specialist degree in 1974 from the University of Florida (UF).
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Non-affiliated voters carry heavy weight in Florida politics

The primary is an exciting time for voters who belong to a party, because it allows them to pick who they think is the best candidate for the November primary election. More than 3.8 million registered voters in Florida have no party affiliation. In Central Florida 29% of all voters...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, FL
kennythepirate.com

ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film

After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy