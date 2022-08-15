Read full article on original website
'The violence is getting younger' | Stockton activists say enough is enough amid rise in crime
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton sees a rise in violent crime this summer, community activists have a stern message: enough is enough. Stockton has seen 34 homicides this year compared to the 26 it saw this time last year. Recently, a beloved son was shot and killed outside a Stockton credit union, another man was killed along West Lane and one person was killed at South Side Market.
vallejosun.com
Extremism in the North Bay: Three Percenters in Solano and Napa counties
To support the Vallejo Sun, sign up to become a member or chip in with a donation. DESCRIPTION: Ian Rogers of Napa and Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo were arrested and charged with plotting to blow up the Democrats Sacramento headquarters in 2021. Investigators seized 49 guns and several pipe bombs from Rogers and more guns from Copeland. Prosecutors alleged that the two were specifically motivated to violence by President Donald Trump’s election loss, the lie that the election was stolen, and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They belonged to a radical right wing ideology called the Three Percenters, which was founded in 2008 by militia leader Mike Vanderboegh in reaction to the election of President Barack Obama. The loosely-affiliated movement has many different groups under different names. Rogers and Copeland belonged to the Three Percent United Patriots or 3UP, a national group founded by Mike Morris in Colorado that organized and recruited on Facebook and conducted rogue border patrols in Arizona. Prior to his arrest, Rogers had numerous contacts with law enforcement, including a domestic violence arrest he was not prosecuted for. Some Solano County Sheriff’s deputies have displayed support for the Three Percenter movement online, including Daniel “Cully” Pratt, the brother of actor Chris Pratt, Sgt. Roy Stockton, also a Vacaville city councilmember, and Deputy Dale Matsuoka, the department’s homeless outreach coordinator. Sheriff Tom Ferrara said that before Jan. 6, he had never heard of Three Percenters. Guests: Shane Bauer, a reporter who went undercover with 3UP in 2016 for Mother Jones, and Kurt Braddock, a fellow in the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University.
'When it's triple digits, I get scared' | Extreme heat disproportionately affects low income and communities of color
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is facing extreme heat this summer with temperatures in the triple digits. At this point, everyone is trying to beat the heat. Kesha Holmes lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. Each summer, she says she prepares for the heat by purchasing water, fans, and avoiding the kitchen area at home.
Sacramento man and teen face hate crime enhancement in robberies of Asian women
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are now facing hate crime charges after a series of robberies earlier this year in the Stockton Boulevard corridor. According to Sacramento Police, officers responded to robberies in April and May where Asian women leaving shopping centers were targeted. In the robberies, police say, the women were physically attacked and robbed of cash, jewelry, and other personal property.
Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
Fast food workers to sleep at Capitol to urge passage of bill before deadline
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some fast food workers will spend the night at the Capitol Tuesday as they urge lawmakers and the governor to pass and sign a bill that they say will allow them to have a voice in their pay and benefits. The bill faced strong opposition last...
'I want to live at home' | The battle of a conservatorship funded by tax dollars
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Garth Schutte, 40, has been taken by the state. His mother, Jill, and older brothers, Ian and Russell, aren't allowed to speak to or see Garth. They don't know where he lives. That's because Garth has been placed under a limited conservatorship. In California, a conservatorship...
Homeless advocates file lawsuit preventing Sacramento from clearing encampments in some areas
SACRAMENTO - Homeless advocates are suing the City of Sacramento over a measure on the November ballot that would allow the city to clear homeless encampments in certain areas. The lawsuit, filed by five nonprofits, says the measure violates a 2018 appeals court ruling, which says governments can't criminalize living outdoors when shelter isn't available. Measure O, though, would require the city to create thousands of shelter beds and make it a misdemeanor for the homeless to camp on city streets if they refuse a spot in a shelter. It would also allow the city to clear groups of four or more from camping on public property. The lawsuit is asking a judge to block the measure from appearing on the November ballot."This measure does nothing to end homelessness in Sacramento," said homeless advocate Howard Lawrence. "In order to stop homelessness in Sacramento, we need to stop the inflow of people who are becoming homeless."
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
davisvanguard.org
Homeless Advocates Petition Court to Toss ‘Deceptive’ Ballot Measure Off Sacramento City November Ballot
SACRAMENTO, CA – Key homeless community support groups revealed this week they are asking a judge to require the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters to pull a “deceptive” proposition dealing with the unhoused from the November ballot because it is unconstitutional and was placed “reluctantly” on the ballot by a Sacramento City Council that “caved” in to heavy pressure by the business community.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Mayor and City Council Finally Hold Public Meeting – 866 Days After Lockdown Order
Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the City Council finally returned to in-person meetings, after two-years of “virtual” council meetings. But there was nothing normal about this meeting. Everyone was required to wear a mask, and the council still required social distancing in the audience seating. And what was on...
accesslocal.tv
New COVID Cases in Sacramento
The mask mandate was lifted on March 1 in Sacramento, but the coronavirus disease hasn’t gone away yet. It is getting kind of rare to see a mask out in the world. And yet, last week one of my meetings was canceled due to COVID shutting down a site. Current statistics show a spike of cases in recent weeks. This contrast of cases spiking and Sacramento allowing citizens to regulate themselves has me pondering safety concerns.
vallejosun.com
DA delays release of video of Solano sheriff’s killing of Jason Thompson
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County District Attorney’s Office has delayed the release of video of the fatal shooting of Jason Thompson by Solano sheriff’s deputies in June, taking advantage of a narrow exception in California law that allows investigators to withhold videos of police shootings. Sheriff’s deputies...
Sacramento Observer
West Sacramento City Council Meets August 17
The West Sacramento City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion are content agenda items. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit West Sacramento’s website for more information. EDITOR’S NOTE: The...
Sacramento Observer
County Proclaims Public Health Emergency
Sacramento County proclaimed a public health emergency and a local emergency in order to ensure appropriate resources and funding are available to the County in its response to monkeypox. The proclamations of a public health emergency and local emergency do not signify an increased risk to the residents of Sacramento...
beckersdental.com
California dentist accused of assaulting patients keeps license
An oral surgeon accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients will be able to continue practicing dentistry, Fox affiliate KTXL reported Aug. 16. David Webb, DDS, who practices at Northern California Facial and Oral Surgery in Vacaville, Calif., has been accused of sexually abusing, harassing and assaulting patients. Misdemeanor charges were...
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
Neighbors, businesses detail homeless crisis near Del Paso Regional Park
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Homelessness continues to be a hot topic in Sacramento as encampments appear on the streets.An online video posted in April shows the roughly three-mile encampment is on city-owned Del Paso Regional Park.Staff claims unhoused people have vandalized property and robbed golfers.Morton Golf operates the golf course. According to a statement, it tells CBS13 it has 24/7 security to ensure customers continue to have the best experience during visits."It is our hope that policy change and future resource allocation will create better solutions for the homeless and the community," wrote owner Ken Morton, Jr. "We know that this...
