The C. Lloyd Bauer '55 Endowed Men's Varsity Ice Hockey Coach will lead the team for five more years. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's (RPI) C. Lloyd Bauer ’55 Endowed Men's Varsity Ice Hockey Coach Dave Smith's contract has been extended for five years through the 2026-27 season, it has been announced.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO