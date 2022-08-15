Read full article on original website
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
Steeleville Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Steeleville man died as a result of a motorcycle crash near Nashville last Thursday morning. Bradley Ferris, 40, was killed as a result of the motorcycle crash on South Grand Avenue near Nashville at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, August 11. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Ferris failed to...
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
Get your kicks on Route 66: Missouri's mother road from St. Louis to Carthage
Route 66 stretches across Missouri from St. Louis to Carthage with a lot of noteworthy stops in between. The road is a critical part of American history, and it is arguably the most famous highway in the United States. Missouri is home to more than 280 miles of Route 66.
Stolen truck found on fire on Moniteau County railroad tracks
Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies were investigating what happened between a truck being stolen and when it was found fully engulfed in flames on a train track. Someone called in the truck fire at 1 am Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies and the California Rural Fire Department went to the fire on Clarksburg...
Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
Highway 63 ramp near Jefferson City Missouri River Bridge closes for repairs
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Work on the ramp from Highway 63 to the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was underway Wednesday. MoDOT officials delayed the work that was supposed to begin Tuesday because of rainy weather conditions. Motorists adjusted to the ramp closing as traffic flow continued to move...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington
(Farmington) Traffic was backed up for a while Wednesday afternoon on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington after a multi-vehicle accident took place. An officer with the Farmington Police Department tells Regional Radio that a vehicle was on Vandergriff Street, pulling onto Karsch but struck a vehicle traveling west on Karsch. The...
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hazelwood teen injured in crash on Mark Twain Lake
A Hazelwood teenager was hospitalized over the weekend following a watercraft crash on Mark Twain Lake.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
Ten-month-old expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen
A ten-month-old baby is expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen. According to a post on the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the incident was on the 400 block of Crystal Lane in Rosebud on Tuesday. Emergency crews first took the baby to Mercy Hospital in Washington,...
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Funeral scheduled this morning for Nykayla Strawder
BALTIMORE -- A funeral will be held Friday morning for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch earlier this month.The teenager's wake and funeral are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, according to a listing on the funeral home's website. Her burial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Allen Estate Cemetery.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Aug. 6, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search...
Remains identified of USS Oklahoma sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class John G. Bock, Jr., 18, of St. Louis, killed during World War II, was accounted for on May 19, 2021. Despite the DPAA’s ability to account for Bock in May 2021, a...
Police Identify Victims in Double Fatal Crash in Halethorpe
Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision...
Taxi driver shot after road rage in north St. Louis
Road rage leads to one man shooting a taxi driver Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
