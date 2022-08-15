BALTIMORE -- A funeral will be held Friday morning for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch earlier this month.The teenager's wake and funeral are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, according to a listing on the funeral home's website. Her burial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Allen Estate Cemetery.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Aug. 6, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO