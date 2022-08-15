ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okawvilletimes.com

Steeleville Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

A Steeleville man died as a result of a motorcycle crash near Nashville last Thursday morning. Bradley Ferris, 40, was killed as a result of the motorcycle crash on South Grand Avenue near Nashville at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, August 11. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Ferris failed to...
STEELEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Driver killed in Hartford crash identified

A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
HARTFORD, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
City
Columbia, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
City
St. Louis, MO
Washington, DC
Accidents
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kingdom City, MO
krcgtv.com

Stolen truck found on fire on Moniteau County railroad tracks

Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies were investigating what happened between a truck being stolen and when it was found fully engulfed in flames on a train track. Someone called in the truck fire at 1 am Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies and the California Rural Fire Department went to the fire on Clarksburg...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident
mymoinfo.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington

(Farmington) Traffic was backed up for a while Wednesday afternoon on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington after a multi-vehicle accident took place. An officer with the Farmington Police Department tells Regional Radio that a vehicle was on Vandergriff Street, pulling onto Karsch but struck a vehicle traveling west on Karsch. The...
FARMINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
AFFTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
krcgtv.com

Ten-month-old expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen

A ten-month-old baby is expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen. According to a post on the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the incident was on the 400 block of Crystal Lane in Rosebud on Tuesday. Emergency crews first took the baby to Mercy Hospital in Washington,...
ROSEBUD, MO
CBS Baltimore

Funeral scheduled this morning for Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE -- A funeral will be held Friday morning for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch earlier this month.The teenager's wake and funeral are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, according to a listing on the funeral home's website. Her burial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Allen Estate Cemetery.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Aug. 6, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy