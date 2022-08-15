Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Fox17
Shop til you drop at the annual Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales event this weekend
Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales are back! Not only does it showcase all of the great shopping in downtown Grand Haven, but offers some of the best deals of the year!. Stores will be set up down Grand Haven Main Street. The Social District and Social Zone will also be open during the event featuring games like Corn Hole, sidewalk chalk, food, drinks, and fun for all!
Crowds stake out at West Michigan's first Whole Foods three hours before grand opening
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Crowds were lined up as early as 6 a.m. for the 9 a.m. grand opening of West Michigan's first Whole Foods. The grocery store, located at 2897 Radcliff Avenue SE, has more than 1,000 locally-sourced products. At the opening, store officials gave away a refrigerated van...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022
It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on previously wooded 10-acre lot in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new Spectrum Health long term care and rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids. At the corner of Cedar and Fuller, the previously empty 10-acre lot will be home to the $37 million, 94-thousand-square-foot care center. The facility will cater mostly to...
Fox17
Spark your curiosity at Grand Rapids Public Museum
The pterosaurs are flying away from the Grand Rapids Public Museum at the beginning of September, but there's still time to catch the dinosaurs as part of the fun and interactive exhibit, as well as many other exhibits at the museum!. Pterosaurs, Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, will be...
New Whole Foods Store in Grand Rapids Opens on Wednesday
Grand Rapids area residents have been waiting patiently for the new Whole Foods store near 28th Street in Kentwood. On Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, that store will be open for business!. It was way back in December of 2020 that it was announced that Whole Foods Market would be opening...
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public Museum releases update on Kent City mastodon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has released an update on the mastodon bones discovered in West Michigan last week. The bones, belonging to what’s being called the Clapp Family Mastodon, were found by construction crews along 22 Mile Road in Kent City. The...
Free Salvation Army ‘Kroc Block Party’ takes place Friday
The Salvation Army is celebrating summer with a free block party at the Kroc Center.
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
WOOD
A family farm that’s unlike any other
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
Grand Rapids’ Newest Brewery, a German-Style Beer Hall, Opens This Week
A new Bavarian-style beer hall and a tribute to a Grand Rapids' brewing pioneer is FINALLY set to open this week. Cedar Springs Brewing Opens Küsterer Brauhaus on Grand Rapids' West Side. Way back in 2019 we told you that Cedar Springs Brewing Company would be opening a new...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
HEADS UP: Some stops will be eliminated on The Rapid's Route 10 Clyde Park service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beginning Aug. 29, The Rapid will be updating its stops on the Route 10 Clyde Park service. New stops will be added at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest and the Spectrum Health South Pavilion. Several stops...
Coat drive planned for Grand Rapids homeless community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Mel Trotter Ministries is preparing for the winter months’ freezing temperatures by planning a coat drive for people experiencing homelessness in the Grand Rapids community. The ministry, which houses men, women and children every night, coat drive for new or gently used coats is scheduled...
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Help beautify Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon at upcoming cleanup
MUSKEGON, MI – Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon is the focus of an upcoming community cleanup effort, and your help is needed. The cleanup of the Lake Michigan beach will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The cleanup is part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-A-Beach program.
WZZM 13
As expected, West Michigan real estate market begins to correct
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone who has kept an eye on the local real estate market knows it’s been interesting, to say the least, but supply appears to be going up. In some cases, prices are coming down, but interest rates are going up. So, who’s in the driver’s seat?
Breakaway Festival Is On The Way – 5 Tips To Help You Thrive At Belknap Park This Weekend
Breakaway Festival kicks off this weekend in Grand Rapids, on Friday and Saturday August 19-20th at Belknap Park. The festival features headliners The Chainsmokers and DJ Snake, and Oliver Tree. As well as several huge name artists like TikTok icon Yung Gravy, Two Friends, and Jai Wolf and more. If...
Fox17
Harvest Health Foods celebrates 70 years of serving healthy foods and suppliments
Harvest Health Foods is the perfect place to go for people who have a goal to eat or serve wholesome, nutritious foods. For the past 70 years, they've offered organic produce gluten, dairy, nut-free foods, supplements, and anything else to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Now they want to celebrate their three generations of family-owned business by hosting a Health Fair.
