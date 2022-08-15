ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Shop til you drop at the annual Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales event this weekend

Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales are back! Not only does it showcase all of the great shopping in downtown Grand Haven, but offers some of the best deals of the year!. Stores will be set up down Grand Haven Main Street. The Social District and Social Zone will also be open during the event featuring games like Corn Hole, sidewalk chalk, food, drinks, and fun for all!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022

It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Fox17

Spark your curiosity at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The pterosaurs are flying away from the Grand Rapids Public Museum at the beginning of September, but there's still time to catch the dinosaurs as part of the fun and interactive exhibit, as well as many other exhibits at the museum!. Pterosaurs, Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids Public Museum releases update on Kent City mastodon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has released an update on the mastodon bones discovered in West Michigan last week. The bones, belonging to what’s being called the Clapp Family Mastodon, were found by construction crews along 22 Mile Road in Kent City. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rockford marching band gets huge invitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

A family farm that’s unlike any other

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Harvest Health Foods celebrates 70 years of serving healthy foods and suppliments

Harvest Health Foods is the perfect place to go for people who have a goal to eat or serve wholesome, nutritious foods. For the past 70 years, they've offered organic produce gluten, dairy, nut-free foods, supplements, and anything else to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Now they want to celebrate their three generations of family-owned business by hosting a Health Fair.
HUDSONVILLE, MI

