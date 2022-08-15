ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning

By KESQ STAFF
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLMlu_0hIBnAxS00

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been publicly released as of Monday afternoon.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the preliminary investigation revealed that the man was riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Washington St. at a moderate rate of speed.

The motorcycle collided with a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that pulled into the intersection. The motorcyclist was ejected and came to rest in the intersection where uninvolved drivers stopped to assist and render aid, the Sheriff's Dept. added.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was not struck by any vehicles. The motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol may be a factor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Claro Sanchez of the Palm Desert Station’s Traffic Team at (760) 836-1600 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867) and reference incident #T222270033

Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive.

Following the crash, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and Mountain View Avenue was closed. The closure was for a few hours as deputies at the scene investigated the crash. At this time, there is no word on whether the road is back open.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Palm Springs

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the intersection of Via Escuela and Farrell Rd. The crash happened Thursday night around 8:20 p.m. when the motorcyclist was hit by a white pickup truck. The roads were closed as Palm Springs Police investigated the crash. Both roads were back The post Motorcyclist injured after crash in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk

Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Palm Desert, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Palm Desert, CA
Accidents
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol

Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris

Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman

Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.    Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested

A Los Angeles man suspected of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Palm Desert was arrested on Wednesday. The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. at a jewelry store on the 72000 block of Highway 111. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the suspect entered the store acting The post LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Jeep#The Sheriff S Dept#The Palm Desert Station#Traffic Team#T222270033
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested by police for Rancho Mirage mail thefts

A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing mail from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage, over an almost five-month period. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department a 38 year-old man and 32 year-old woman both from Rancho Mirage were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items. The The post Two people arrested by police for Rancho Mirage mail thefts appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident

Traffic is currently being redirected after a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist who was going southbound on Washington St in Palm Desert when it was struck by a car. Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive. Currently, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and The post Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
knewsradio.com

Fatal Crashes Kill Motorcyclist, Trucker

Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on Washington Street, just north of Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert. A 29 year old man driving his motorcycle south on Washington near Tucson Circle, not...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Residential burglary suspect arrested after standoff in Palm Desert

A residential burglary led to a standoff at a neighborhood in Palm Desert Tuesday morning. The incident also caused a brief lockdown at two nearby schools as a precautionary measure. The incident began shortly before 5:30 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of a burglary in the 74-400 block of Santolina Drive. Deputies arrived at The post Residential burglary suspect arrested after standoff in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead

A deadly wreck was slowing freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning Tuesday morning and was expected to continue impacting drivers until 9:40 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist was killed in a collision reported at 6:23 a.m. It occurred in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs The post Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash

Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Probationer Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Two Others in Perris

A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, is slated to be arraigned next month on murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested earlier this week and charged with murder and two counts of firearm assault, along with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Duo Behind Bars For Alleged Mail Theft in Rancho Mirage for Five Months

A man and woman were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage over an almost five-month period. John Fisher, 38, and Thea Lorraine Rich, 32, were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy