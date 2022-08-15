ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Ask Gov. Murphy - Aug. 15, 2022

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Gov. Phil Murphy is answering your questions LIVE on News 12 New Jersey.

Do you have a question for the governor? Call 888-NEWS12NJ (888-639-7126) or use #AskGovMurphy on social media to join the conversation.

Note: This broadcast will begin at 4:30 p.m.

