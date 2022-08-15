5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school

Read full article on original website
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina Andras
wsiu.org
SIU School of Law expands footprint to the Metro East
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University School of Law just expanded to the Metro East. Beginning this month, third-year law school students will participate in the inaugural Metro East Criminal Justice Clinic at the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus in Belleville, the former Lindenwood University campus. Students will live and take classes on the campus while working at various state and federal offices in the region.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
tncontentexchange.com
911 board focuses on school shootings, communication
Desloge Police Chief Jebo Bullock wants to make sure a school shooting like the latest in Uvalde, Texas, never happens here. And the rest of the 911 board members made it clear during their Wednesday meeting, they want to support that aim with a hefty communications upgrade they say is due, to better connect area first responders who spring into action during any and all disasters, natural and man-made.
KMOV
Frustration felt by SLPS parents over bus shortages while other districts say they’re good to go for the fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One day after St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) district leaders announced bus routes for eight schools in the district would be suspended temporarily, parents like Jen Wadley continue to panic. “Here we are a week before school starts and, ‘Oh yeah, your kid has no...
Parents fuming over St. Louis Public Schools suspending bus routes to 8 schools
St. Louis Public Schools announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend bus routes to eight schools for the first two weeks of the school year due to driver shortage.
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
I-270 to close in Hazelwood this weekend
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County could get in the way of residents’ weekend plans. Crews will close all lanes of 270 near the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting at 9 p.m. Friday in order to tear it down. The old […]
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
tncontentexchange.com
What did your parents pay? A look at the St. Louis housing market from 50 years ago
We turned back the clock 50 years to look at what new homes were going for in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August of 1972. You could get new luxury new construction in West County for less than $60,000 (about $420,000 in today's dollars) or $18,990 in St. Charles (about $135,000 today).
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
Show Me Cash Jackpot winners in St. Louis County
A retired couple in St. Louis County has won Missouri Lottery's Show me Cash drawing, surprising the recipients.
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant
ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.
El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
KMOV
Lake Saint Louis residents fight back against tree cutting plans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kelly Lee loves the trees outside her Lake Saint Louis home. They add beauty and help dampen the noise from nearby Ronald Reagan Drive. But the trees have been marked with orange ties to be cut down. “I’m very attached to my trees, that was...
