Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to Watsonville Police. Two planes crashed in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday. The Santa The post Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities appeared first on KION546.
SJ firefighters start GoFundMe that appears related to deadly Tesla crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose fire captain is mourning the deaths of his three children after they were tragically killed in a grisly crash on Highway 156 in San Benito County, according to a GoFundMe post apparently set up by his colleagues. Fire Captain Steve Biakanja’s children were students at Carmel Middle […]
Daniel John Wetle Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 68 [Monterey County, CA]
Man Dead after Head-On Collision near Spreckels Boulevard. The incident happened around 6:10 p.m., near Spreckels Boulevard on August 13th. Per reports, Wetle was driving a westbound black 2022 BMW and crossed the center divider into eastbound lanes. There, the BMW struck an oncoming red 2017 Toyota Camry head-on. Medics...
San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Update: Traffic fatalities include four family members, Hollister man
Traffic accidents in San Benito County took the lives of five people on Sunday—including a mother and three children whose sedan collided with a big-rig truck on Highway 156, according to sources. About 8:05pm Aug. 14, a 2014 Tesla, driven by a 55-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on Highway...
Crash Leaves 1 Dead on Highway 84 in Newark
One person is dead after a collision on Highway 84 in Newark on Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision was reported at 9:09 p.m. on eastbound 84 just east of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp. When officers arrived, they discovered a collision involving at least two vehicles with major injuries at the scene, the CHP said.
Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel
One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
Merced deputies nab watermelon bandits, officials say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 57 watermelons were recovered on Monday evening after being stolen from a property, says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say deputies were dispatched to a property near Washington Blvd. and Highway 140 in Livingston for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, the victim stated that people were stealing watermelons […]
Man Killed in Car Accident near Burrell Court [San Jose, CA]
Man Dies after Solo-Car Collision near West Hedding Street. The incident happened at around 3:18 a.m., in San Jose’s Rose Garden neighborhood, near the intersection of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street. According to the responding officers, a 2005 Infiniti SUV, driven by an adult male, was traveling west...
Three arrested for endangering children in Hollister home littered with guns and drugs
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said a property on the 1300 block of Hillcrest Road was searched Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of three suspects. Matthew Richardson, 38, Ryan Draeger, 41, and Michael Smith, 26, were found to have been manufacturing firearms at home, according to San Benito County Sheriff Eric The post Three arrested for endangering children in Hollister home littered with guns and drugs appeared first on KION546.
Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A suspect who is being charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter in a crash that occurred on Spreckles Road Saturday was arrested back in March on narcotics charges, confirmed the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Daniel John Wetle was involved in a crash on the 400 block of California Drive on The post Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March appeared first on KION546.
Date set for Hwy 156 construction
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project, which adds five new miles of four-lane expressway along Hwy 156 between The Alameda in San Juan Bautista and Hollister, will begin construction on Aug. 22. “We’ll provide updates in advance of that week,”...
Man found murdered in Merced County orchard
The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a killer after deputies discovered a man's body in the area of Bloss Avenue and Sycamore Street.
