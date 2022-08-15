ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to Watsonville Police. Two planes crashed in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday. The Santa The post Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Four Killed in Tesla vs. Truck Crash on Highway 156 in Hollister

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal truck crash on SR-156 in Hollister on Sunday, August 14, 2022. The incident occurred on State Route 156 near Fairview Road around 8:05 p.m. and reportedly involved a tractor-trailer and a Tesla Model S. Details on the Fatal Tesla vs. Truck Crash on...
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crash Leaves 1 Dead on Highway 84 in Newark

One person is dead after a collision on Highway 84 in Newark on Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision was reported at 9:09 p.m. on eastbound 84 just east of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp. When officers arrived, they discovered a collision involving at least two vehicles with major injuries at the scene, the CHP said.
NEWARK, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel

One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced deputies nab watermelon bandits, officials say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 57 watermelons were recovered on Monday evening after being stolen from a property, says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say deputies were dispatched to a property near Washington Blvd. and Highway 140 in Livingston for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, the victim stated that people were stealing watermelons […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Car Accident near Burrell Court [San Jose, CA]

Man Dies after Solo-Car Collision near West Hedding Street. The incident happened at around 3:18 a.m., in San Jose’s Rose Garden neighborhood, near the intersection of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street. According to the responding officers, a 2005 Infiniti SUV, driven by an adult male, was traveling west...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three arrested for endangering children in Hollister home littered with guns and drugs

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said a property on the 1300 block of Hillcrest Road was searched Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of three suspects. Matthew Richardson, 38, Ryan Draeger, 41, and Michael Smith, 26, were found to have been manufacturing firearms at home, according to San Benito County Sheriff Eric The post Three arrested for endangering children in Hollister home littered with guns and drugs appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A suspect who is being charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter in a crash that occurred on Spreckles Road Saturday was arrested back in March on narcotics charges, confirmed the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Daniel John Wetle was involved in a crash on the 400 block of California Drive on The post Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Date set for Hwy 156 construction

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project, which adds five new miles of four-lane expressway along Hwy 156 between The Alameda in San Juan Bautista and Hollister, will begin construction on Aug. 22. “We’ll provide updates in advance of that week,”...
HOLLISTER, CA

