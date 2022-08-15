ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

EILSEL
3d ago

I will never understand why people throw their life away especially over pettyness!! you could have been doing so many other things in life...plus sometimes you gotta cut your losses!!! dam!!

tncontentexchange.com

Death of woman in St. Louis investigated as homicide

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the death of a woman Wednesday as a homicide. The woman, in her 60s, was found dead about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 Franklin Avenue, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Officers had been asked to make a well-being check and found her...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
CREVE COEUR, MO
5 On Your Side

2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Boyfriend kidnaps St. Louis woman in murder-suicide attempt

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old St. Louis man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatening to kill her in an attempted murder-suicide. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place on August 10 in the 6800 block of Manchester Avenue, located in the Franz Park neighborhood.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis

On the night of May 5, Aaron Piggee had a normal phone call with his mother. They talked briefly about what she planned to cook for Mother's Day. His mother, Anngelique Simmons, loved to cook, Piggee says, and she loved her grandkids. She asked how his 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, was doing in school.
KMOV

1 critically wounded in South City triple shooting

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight shooting in a south St. Louis neighborhood left three men injured. Police were called to the 4700 block of South Grand in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. One man was shot in the leg, a second man was shot in the hand and a third man was shot in the head following an argument.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs

A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
IMPERIAL, MO

