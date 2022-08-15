Read full article on original website
ISP: Worthington man robs same spa twice, now arrested
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Worthington man has been arrested after police say he robbed the same business twice this summer. According to Indiana State Police, an investigation into two armed robberies at Sunshine Spa in Vincennes led them to Davis R. Miller, 25, of Worthington, Indiana. The...
Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes...
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed that Armstrong was in a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street in Rockville, and was considered armed and dangerous.
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
Police across Indiana raise awareness about stop arm violations
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Right outside the North Knox Junior-Senior High School, Knox County Sheriff’s Officer Major James Wehrman patrolled outside the entrance to the school parking lot. Just up the road was another officer. The additional patrols are all apart of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign, or...
Former gaming exec sentenced to federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — John Keeler, a man once involved in plans to bring a casino to Terre Haute, was sentenced to two months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Keeler, of Indianapolis, along with former State Senator Darryl Brent Waltz of Greenwood, were both sentenced for devising and participating in election finance schemes. Keeler pleaded guilty to causing the filing of a false tax return.
Vigo County farm receives state recognition
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After proudly serving Vigo County since 1854, the McLaughlin/LaDue Farm has been recognized with high agricultural honors in the state of Indiana. According to State Representative, Bob Heaton, and State Senator, Jon Ford, the farm was awarded the Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award. Centennial, sesquicentennial...
Boil Order issued for Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. The CDC’s guidance for how to properly boil water during...
$700M energy investment coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A natural gas electric-generation facility called Maple Creek Energy is on the way to Fairbanks Township in Sullivan County. Those involved said the $700 million project will maintain 19-20 full-time jobs locally. Engineering, management and operations personnel will be hired. Up to 550 construction jobs will also be provided over the 2-3 year construction period.
Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids....
State Rep. Jim Lucas visits CANDLES after social media controversy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One day after being condemned for his social media posts by the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, State Representative Jim Lucas visited the facility on Thursday. Lucas was photographed with the Museum’s Executive Director, Troy Fears and the picture was captioned with the...
Fire depts. are in dire need of volunteers
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, volunteer firefighters save Hoosiers roughly $4.5 billion in taxes. However, officials say it’s never been more difficult to find volunteer firefighters. The Van Buren Township Volunteer Fire Department is one in need of volunteers....
Rea Park to celebrate major milestone
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — All are welcome to attend an open house celebrating the 100th anniversary since Rea Park was handed to the City of Terre Haute. The City of Terre Haute, Terre Haute Parks Department and Friends of Rea Park is planning the celebration for Tuesday, August 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 pm at the Rea Park Clubhouse. Potential plans and draft renderings for the future of the park will also be showcased.
CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online. In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that...
Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools across its 16-state footprint. The company is asking guests to round up their purchases at the register during the month of August to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating.
Terre Haute Humane Society’s Bark in the Park returns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Humane Society will host a pet and family-friendly event to raise funds for the shelter at Deming Park. Saturday, Sept. 17, Thompson’s Honda will present Bark in the Park with support from Sharon Mattison, Haute House Flats and Precious Pets Forever.
Real-life ‘Rudy’ speaks at Vincennes University
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The former Notre Dame football player who inspired the movie “Rudy” spoke with Vincennes University students Tuesday for Student Activities Welcome Week. Rudy Ruettiger whose true life story was immortalized in the sports movie “Rudy”, shared powerful messages to VU students, faculty, and...
THHS gives out over 2,000 lbs of pet food in July
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In light of inflation and the price of many items in our everyday lives going up, the Terre Haute Humane Society said it has seen an increase in people coming to their Pet Pantry. The Pet Pantry allows community members to pick up free...
Black Business Alliance holds its first ever meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The newly formed Black Business Alliance held its first ever meeting at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday evening. The goal of the meeting is to offer networking, connections and a sense of community for local black entrepreneurs. Black Business Alliance Coordinator LT Thompson said that it was also a way to reach out for entrepreneurs to know that they’re there and have resources available.
