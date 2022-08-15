ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs ranked 11th in AFCA Preseason Poll

By Nick Dugan
 3 days ago

(WJHL) – The ETSU football team has landed in another FCS Preseason Top 25 Poll, as the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) has ranked the Bucs No. 11 in the country on Monday.

Earlier this summer, the Blue and Gold were also slated No. 11 in the Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 Poll.

Preseason SoCon favorites, Chattanooga, earned a spot at No. 13 in the AFCA Poll, while Mercer was also ranked – coming in at No. 23. Defending FCS National Champion, North Dakota State, will begin the year ranked No. 1 in the country.

Quick-strike offense shines in first ETSU football summer scrimmage

ETSU’s pair of Top-15 national rankings come on the heels of an historic 2021 campaign. The program finished with a record of 11-2 and claimed its first outright Southern Conference championship, earning a 7-1 record in league play.

The Bucs will begin the 2022 season in less than three weeks’ time – as they welcome Mars Hill to William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

WJHL

WJHL

WJHL

