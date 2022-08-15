Angry and overwhelmed: After floods, St. Louis-area residents fear long road ahead

Desloge Police Chief Jebo Bullock wants to make sure a school shooting like the latest in Uvalde, Texas, never happens here. And the rest of the 911 board members made it clear during their Wednesday meeting, they want to support that aim with a hefty communications upgrade they say is due, to better connect area first responders who spring into action during any and all disasters, natural and man-made.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO