Angry and overwhelmed: After floods, St. Louis-area residents fear long road ahead

Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Another cry for help: South Grand exec says homeless troubles ‘worst I’ve seen’
ST. LOUIS — The leader of the South Grand Boulevard business district made a plea for more law enforcement this week, saying issues with homelessness, drug use and reckless driving there are getting out of control. People are pulling knives on each other and fighting in the street, said...
St. Louis mayor’s policy chief heads to community development agency
ST. LOUIS — The mayor’s top policy adviser is moving to a new job in city government. Nahuel Fefer, who made waves last year when he helped draw a harder line on tax breaks for development projects, will be the new director for the Community Development Administration, the mayor’s office said Friday.
What did your parents pay? A look at the St. Louis housing market from 50 years ago
We turned back the clock 50 years to look at what new homes were going for in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August of 1972. You could get new luxury new construction in West County for less than $60,000 (about $420,000 in today's dollars) or $18,990 in St. Charles (about $135,000 today).
Construction starts on 144 new apartments in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Developers have started construction on 144 apartments in Lake Saint Louis. Local developers Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital are building a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments that will average 825 square feet to 1,135 square feet, at 3230 Technology Drive off Highway 40.
Rising from the rubble
When you drive down Highway OO, visit City Lake, or travel west on Highway 72, you can still see signs of the EF-3 tornado which struck Madison County, October 24, 2021. Many businesses were damaged in the storm and, with wind speeds ranging from 136-165 mph, the devastation to 72 West Motors and RVs was seen spread along the highway.
Logistics firm triples office space in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A logistics firm is tripling its office space in downtown St. Louis with a move to a new building just a mile northeast. Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics plans to take up an entire floor, or 20,000 square feet, at 200 North Broadway in St. Louis’ central business district when it moves from 1000 Spruce Street where it occupies roughly 6,000 square feet.
SLPS forced to take alternate bus route plan
Retiring SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams was minutes before taping an appearance on the Nine PBS broadcast “Donnybrook Next Up” on August 11, 2022, but he was on a telephone call. It was obviously important. During the show, Adams explained that he was speaking with a Missouri Central representative...
Death of woman in St. Louis investigated as homicide
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the death of a woman Wednesday as a homicide. The woman, in her 60s, was found dead about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 Franklin Avenue, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Officers had been asked to make a well-being check and found her...
Security guard shot man inside Schnucks store in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A security guard at Schnucks shot and injured a man inside the grocery store Thursday in north St. Louis, authorities said. The guard fired shots at the man -- hitting him in the arm -- about 2:30 p.m. at the Schnucks store at 3431 Union Boulevard. The store is in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Chesterfield woman defrauded of nearly $10K after mail theft and check forgery
CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield woman is recovering after a check she mailed this summer for a bill just over $43 was stolen and cashed for more than $9,000. “I couldn’t believe it. I stopped listening after the person on the phone said ‘9,000,’” said Deann Rubin, 75, who is an artist. “I just think people need to be aware of it.”
Head-on crash kills Sullivan man in Franklin County
A head-on crash in Franklin County killed a Sullivan man and injured two others Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol said David M. Hoss, 61, died after the collision on Highway 185 near Sleepy Hollow Road. Hoss was driving a 2006 Mercury Milan west on the highway about 2:45 Tuesday....
Duo arrested and charged after ‘brazen’ shoplifting spree in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man and woman face nearly two dozen combined felony charges in St. Louis County in connection with a shoplifting spree that authorities say lasted more than a year. St. Louis County prosecutors alleged in court documents that George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia...
911 board focuses on school shootings, communication
Desloge Police Chief Jebo Bullock wants to make sure a school shooting like the latest in Uvalde, Texas, never happens here. And the rest of the 911 board members made it clear during their Wednesday meeting, they want to support that aim with a hefty communications upgrade they say is due, to better connect area first responders who spring into action during any and all disasters, natural and man-made.
Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing U City of using public money for ballot issue
UNIVERSITY CITY — A judge has tossed a lawsuit against University City and its mayor and city council accusing them of using public money to advocate for a sales tax proposal that appeared on April’s ballot. St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Krista Peyton earlier this month dismissed...
Two found dead in vehicle in north St. Louis had been shot, police say
The two people found dead in a car Wednesday evening in north St. Louis had been shot, police said. Police described both victims as male but did not release their names or ages. They were discovered about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in a vehicle near Garfield and North Newstead avenues, in...
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
Centene abandons plans for East Coast headquarters
CLAYTON — Clayton-based health insurer Centene Corp. has canceled its plans for an East Coast headquarters and campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company said Thursday. The company attributed the decision to a massive shift toward remote work. Almost 90% of Centene’s workforce is either fully or partly remote,...
Spokes welcomes community back to 'amazing atmosphere'
The October 2021 closure was sudden and heartbreaking for both employees and patrons of Spokes Pub & Grill. The business’s abrupt closing after 25 years caused the employees obvious financial anguish and stress over losing their jobs. Spokes Pub & Grill and the Surestay Plus Hotel, both located at...
Second man charged in Carondelet double killing
ST. LOUIS — A second St. Louis man was charged Thursday in a double homicide last week in the city's Carondelet neighborhood stemming from what police said was a dispute over missing drugs. Ivyon R. Houston, 20, of the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue, was charged with two counts...
