Reedsburg, WI

minnesotamonthly.com

The Wisconsin Dells Is More Than Waterparks

The Vegas of the Upper Midwest. The Waterpark Capital of the World. Families flock to the Wisconsin Dells for the waterslides, roller coasters, mini golf, and magic shows. It’s entirely possible to spend your whole Dells vacation in artificial environments, clad in your swimsuit and flip-flops, and racking up arcade tickets at your waterpark hotel.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announced Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month. Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Evers needs to shut down Line 5

Dear Editor: I’m a student at Edgewood College in Madison. When you’re 20 years old like I am, you’re supposed to focus on building your future, but the climate crisis has me worrying about whether I’ll have a future. A livable future is actively threatened both...
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

Day Two At The Dodge County Fair

(Beaver Dam) It’s the second day of the Dodge County Fair. At Radio Park, its Senior Citizen’s Day with free bingo. There will also be performances by the Swingin’ Beavers, Beaver Dam Seniorette’s, and music from Don Peachy. The Barn Show with Uncle Bill goes from 5 to 6pm.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man shot near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Local artists participate in Paoli Art in the Park

Five local artists will showcase their artwork at the Paoli Art in the Park event. The show, presented by the Southern Wisconsin Art Guild (SWAG), lasts two days: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. Ann...
OREGON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ licensing crisis hits respiratory health

MADISON — Few are on the COVID-19 front lines quite like respiratory therapists. Over the past two and a half years, these unsung heroes have been overworked and overexposed to a respiratory disease that has claimed nearly 15,000 lives in Wisconsin, more than 1 million nationwide. The ongoing licensing...
WISCONSIN STATE
