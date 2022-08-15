Read full article on original website
Abortion, ‘an incredibly difficult intimate choice,’ should stay legal in Pa., nurses and doctors say
Nurse Megan Corle has held the hands and shed tears with mothers faced with a decision after being told the baby they are carrying has a life-limiting disease and that their own life is threatened by continuing their pregnancy. “These are patients making a choice, an incredibly difficult intimate choice....
Sen. Casey touts surprise run of legislative success at Harrisburg visit
A few short weeks ago, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., was facing a growing sense in Washington, D.C., that major legislative movement had been gridlocked. Now, Casey is celebrating the passage of some years-long policy priorities after a whirlwind of political headway that has left even senators themselves a bit taken aback.
Civil War buffs will be able to browse Pa.’s treasured regimental flag collection in new exhibit
Battle-stained flags that survived ferocious fighting fill drawers in cabinets inside the Pennsylvania Civil War Battle Flag Education Center in Harrisburg. Each one serves as a memento of a fight to preserve the Union and a connection to the Pennsylvanians who participated in that war. Some are in tatters; others riddled with bullet holes.
Best pasta; Civil War flags; pumpkin spice overload: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 19, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 89; Low: 68. Sunny today, cloudy over the weekend. Abortion rights: Central Pa. nurses and doctors stood near the Hershey Medical Center to urge Pennsylvanians to think about the repercussions that restricting or banning access to abortion care in this state would have.
Doug Mastriano and Scott Perry are wrong for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
In the old days, there were not many differences between Republican and Democrat politicians. Yes, the former tended to lean slightly right and the latter a bit to the left. But, with few exceptions, they held as sacred the US Constitution and the laws of the land. That was then;...
Lancaster County commissioners’ effort to call for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting defeated
Pennsylvania’s county commissioners have overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons, both Republicans, made the argument at the county commissioners annual meeting that the increase in mailed-in ballots has exhausted elections officials and fueled conspiracies around voter fraud.
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
Pa. launches unit to investigate financial exploitation schemes targeting seniors | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
21 recent workplace deaths produce call for southcentral Pa. employers to do better
Workplace fatalities rose by about 30% during the past year in a 14-county area that includes the Harrisburg region, federal officials said Thursday. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited 21 deaths in the region since last Oct. 1 and said most were preventable. OSHA called on employers to...
Pa. man tells police he ‘wanted to’ catch his building on fire: report
An Allegheny County man is accused of stealing his neighbor’s wreath and setting it on fire, something he told investigators was possibly meant to burn down the building. 33-year-old Mark Douglas Daniels is accused of taking the wreath from his neighbor’s door on Aug. 11, plus a wood trim from her landing, and burning them on the front porch, TribLive reported from court records.
PennDOT schedules several central Pa. job fairs including one Friday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event Friday for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.), transportation equipment operator trainee ($19.38/hr.), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) positions the department offers in Lebanon County.
Pennsylvania man finds rare pearl in clam he was about to eat
It was a gem of a discovery. A Pennsylvania man found a rare purple pearl in a clam he was served while dining out. SIMILAR STORIES: A Red Lobster in Meridian, Miss. Saves a second rare orange lobster found at the chain in the last month. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports...
Pa. police officer, Ironman athlete who beat cancer dies in bicycle crash: reports
A veteran police officer and cancer survivor who was training for an upcoming Ironman competition died in a bicycle crash on Saturday in Lancaster County, according to multiple media reports. According to LancasterOnline, state police said Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, was riding his bicycle on Nolt...
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
Pa. trooper charged with drunken driving during his morning shift
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper based in York County is accused of driving under the influence while working this week. Joshua M. Ravel, 26, was under the influence of alcohol during his Monday morning shift, police said. Ravel is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited with...
Authorities deem two central Pa. fatal crashes ‘not criminal in nature’
Two fatal crashes in Lancaster County will not result in charges, the district attorney’s office said Thursday. Both crashes occurred near the intersection of Route 72, also known as Lancaster Road, and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township. The DA’s office said in both crashes, the tractor-trailer drivers’ actions...
Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident
A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
Steve Bannon suggested John Fetterman is ‘Satanic’ and it is not going well for him
Regardless of one’s political leanings it is hard to argue that Pennsylvania’s Senate race between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman hasn’t been interesting. And, at times it has been downright entertaining as Oz, the Trump-endorsed Republican, and Fetterman, the Democrat, have traded barbs on Twitter. Did Mike...
Dozens of burglaries and car thefts happening in eastern Pa.: police
When it comes to car thefts, proceed with caution!. According to 6ABC, authorities who are investigating dozens of burglaries and car thefts in Bucks County have reason to believe the criminals are operating in a wider area. The Warrington Township Police Department released surveillance video and pictures from early Wednesday...
Fish and Boat Commission OKs fishing license fee hike, but there’s a catch
In a special meeting Thursday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave final approval to a hike in the prices of fishing licenses and other licenses and permits. Final approval normally would mean the proposed action has become law and, in this instance, the commission would begin...
