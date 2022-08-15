ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Best pasta; Civil War flags; pumpkin spice overload: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 19, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 89; Low: 68. Sunny today, cloudy over the weekend. Abortion rights: Central Pa. nurses and doctors stood near the Hershey Medical Center to urge Pennsylvanians to think about the repercussions that restricting or banning access to abortion care in this state would have.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
PennLive.com

Lancaster County commissioners’ effort to call for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting defeated

Pennsylvania’s county commissioners have overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons, both Republicans, made the argument at the county commissioners annual meeting that the increase in mailed-in ballots has exhausted elections officials and fueled conspiracies around voter fraud.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
PennLive.com

Pa. man tells police he ‘wanted to’ catch his building on fire: report

An Allegheny County man is accused of stealing his neighbor’s wreath and setting it on fire, something he told investigators was possibly meant to burn down the building. 33-year-old Mark Douglas Daniels is accused of taking the wreath from his neighbor’s door on Aug. 11, plus a wood trim from her landing, and burning them on the front porch, TribLive reported from court records.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennDOT schedules several central Pa. job fairs including one Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event Friday for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.), transportation equipment operator trainee ($19.38/hr.), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) positions the department offers in Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Sex Education#Fla#Gay Rights#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
PennLive.com

Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident

A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy