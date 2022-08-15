Additional details have been revealed regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University last week. 23 year old Rashaud Colbert is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Illinois on August 8th, after he posted a threat of violence against Clarke University and university President Thomas Chesney. Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. on August 7th. The post on Colbert’s Instagram account included a picture of a gun and stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus. The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on August 8th. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO