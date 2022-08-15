Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Found Guilty in Murder Trial
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before unanimously finding 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Fishler was convicted in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive in Dubuque. Authorities indicated that Fishler was the last known person to see Williamson alive. After discharging the jury, the Iowa District Court Judge told prosecutors and the defense attorneys that she would set hearings at a later date.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault At Her Residence
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Robyn Powers of Dubuque Tuesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. According to reports, Powers assaulted her boyfriend, 34 year old Justin Beckstead at their residence in the presence of their child.
KCRG.com
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Dubuque university social media threats incident
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released the criminal complaint, revealing new details in an incident that caused the lockdown of Clarke University earlier this month. The university said it was over threats of violence made on social media. Police later arrested Rashaud Colbert, 23, in a...
ourquadcities.com
QC man sentenced on gun charges
A 24-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced for firearm charges. Brent Stephen Gladwin was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison for three counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Gladwin was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. The Scott...
Cedar Rapids Club Shooter Now Faces Additional Murder Charges
A little over four months ago, we shared that police arrested and identified the Taboo Night Club shooter in Cedar Rapids. 32-year-old Timothy L. Rush faced the following charges at the time while being held in the Linn County Jail:. 2nd Degree Murder. Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury. Intimidation...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Repeatedly Punching His Son
A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly punching his teenage son. 38 year old Randy McDaniel was arrested Wednesday at his residence on charges of child endangerment with injury and child endangerment. Reports say that McDaniel punched his 14-year-old son. According to a witness, McDaniel punched his son at least six times.
Details Revealed Of Social Media Threat and Lockdown
Additional details have been revealed regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University last week. 23 year old Rashaud Colbert is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Illinois on August 8th, after he posted a threat of violence against Clarke University and university President Thomas Chesney. Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. on August 7th. The post on Colbert’s Instagram account included a picture of a gun and stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus. The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on August 8th. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
superhits106.com
Police Arrest Dubuque Woman For Assault and Public Intoxication
Dubuque Police arrested 22 year old Brittany Bromley of Dubuque Monday night at her residence on charges of assault causing injury, child endangerment and public intoxication. According to reports, Bromley assaulted 39 year old Nicolle Hoppmann of Dubuque outside of Hoppmann’s residence Monday in the presence of a 1-year-old child.
KCRG.com
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
KCCI.com
Derecho contractor in Iowa pleads guilty to theft after original charges dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction against a Burlington-based contractor, KCRG reports. According to court documents, Ryan Standard will plead guilty to theft in the first degree as...
Eldridge man pled guilty to 2nd degree murder
An Eldridge man pled guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 35, pled guilty on August 11 to Murder Second Degree after shooting and killing his wife, Jessica Bostrom, at their family home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021. He faced charges of Murder First […]
kwayradio.com
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
superhits106.com
Woman Arrested For Domestic Assault With Injury
An arrest was made Sunday by Dubuque Police. 25 year old Tamia Hewitt of Dubuque was arrested at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. A report says Hewitt assaulted 27 year old Katlyn Quandee at their residence while a child was present Sunday.
superhits106.com
Man Arrested For Incident At Q Casino
Dubuque Police arrested 32 Shawn Davis of Dubuque Sunday around 12:30am at Q Casino and Hotel on charges of assault, two counts of second-degree harassment, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Reports say Davis assaulted 48 year old Christopher Schultz, a Q Casino security officer.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
KWQC
1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
KWQC
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
nbc15.com
Tow truck hauling semi veers into median to avoid hitting vehicles in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tow truck hauling a semi had to veer into the median of US 151 to avoid striking slowed vehicles in front of him in a construction zone, Grant County officials reported. Authorities with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:35 am. on US 151...
