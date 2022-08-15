Read full article on original website
The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name
All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
A Night at the Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns bigger, better
The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair, which has brought many locals and neighboring communities together over the years to enjoy cantaloupe treats, live shows, and celebrate Fallon’s lifestyle, just got bigger. From August 26-29, festival guests are enticed to the event with more than 120 vendors, including food...
Dress like a scallywag and brush up on your pirate accents for Reno Riverwalk’s August wine tour
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Downtown Riverwalk Merchants’ Association’s August wine walk is Saturday, Aug. 20. This is a unique pirate-themed tour of local bars and restaurants that includes a treasure hunt. Nearly 20 locations will be hiding gold doubloons which rewards treasure hunters with free admission to any future wine walk event. The treasure hunt kicked off Aug. 2 and runs throughout the month until all the gold coins have been found.
Get googly-eyed for Van Gogh in Reno this week
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Interactive van Gogh experience arrives in Reno Burger showdown to help hunger awareness Save Mart shutters all pharmacies Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Public Market is on track to open this fall. People associated with the largest property in Midtown recently confirmed the first round of vendors for its food hall, calling it “Food Truck Friday every day.”. The food hall, which is the centerpiece of...
The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022
Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
Yerington teen and family organized run to remember survivors, victims of Indian boarding schools
Kutoven “Ku” Stevens and his family organized a 50-mile run honoring the survivors and victims of the Stewart Indian School in Carson City over the weekend. He recently spoke to KUNR’s Gustavo Sagrero about the ultramarathon at his family’s home on the Yerington Paiute Reservation. Editor’s...
Best Brunch in Reno, NV — 20 Top Places!
Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Reno quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re dealing with a hangover or fueling up for a day of skiing, this city has a plethora of tantalizing brunch options. And, guess what?. We’re helping you snag the best brunch in Reno by featuring...
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort
Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
Anesthetic shortage impacting Reno podiatry office
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A national trend is reaching medical offices in the Biggest Little City. In the last few months, Reno Foot and Ankle has been dealing with a shortage of local anesthetics. “We’ve experienced some shortages in the past but nothing as significant as what we’re experiencing right...
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
Donation-funded search and discovery dive team to join search for Kiely Rodni
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As authorities race to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni and her car, a volunteer search and discovery dive team is making its way to Truckee to assist. Adventures With Purpose (AWP) is dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones. Founder and diver Jared Leisek started it...
The Aug. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Genoa Town Board members will meet bright and early today for a morning of interviews with manager candidates at the Genoa Town Hall. We may well know the results by lunchtime. Fundraising for the Brauns, whose house was half-buried by an Aug. 4 landslide above Foothill...
