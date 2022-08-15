ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Comments / 0

Related
nevadasagebrush.com

The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name

All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

A Night at the Mansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns bigger, better

The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair, which has brought many locals and neighboring communities together over the years to enjoy cantaloupe treats, live shows, and celebrate Fallon’s lifestyle, just got bigger. From August 26-29, festival guests are enticed to the event with more than 120 vendors, including food...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dress like a scallywag and brush up on your pirate accents for Reno Riverwalk’s August wine tour

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Downtown Riverwalk Merchants’ Association’s August wine walk is Saturday, Aug. 20. This is a unique pirate-themed tour of local bars and restaurants that includes a treasure hunt. Nearly 20 locations will be hiding gold doubloons which rewards treasure hunters with free admission to any future wine walk event. The treasure hunt kicked off Aug. 2 and runs throughout the month until all the gold coins have been found.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Entertainment
City
Reno, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
City
Incline Village, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Get googly-eyed for Van Gogh in Reno this week

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Interactive van Gogh experience arrives in Reno Burger showdown to help hunger awareness Save Mart shutters all pharmacies Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022

Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Schuur
Person
Ernie Watts
Person
Buddy Rich
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Reno, NV — 20 Top Places!

Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Reno quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re dealing with a hangover or fueling up for a day of skiing, this city has a plethora of tantalizing brunch options. And, guess what?. We’re helping you snag the best brunch in Reno by featuring...
Record-Courier

Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor

Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
marketplace.org

Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ernie Watts W#Reno Jazz Orchestra#The Buddy Rich Big Band
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort

Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
visitcarsoncity.com

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KOLO TV Reno

Anesthetic shortage impacting Reno podiatry office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A national trend is reaching medical offices in the Biggest Little City. In the last few months, Reno Foot and Ankle has been dealing with a shortage of local anesthetics. “We’ve experienced some shortages in the past but nothing as significant as what we’re experiencing right...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Genoa Town Board members will meet bright and early today for a morning of interviews with manager candidates at the Genoa Town Hall. We may well know the results by lunchtime. Fundraising for the Brauns, whose house was half-buried by an Aug. 4 landslide above Foothill...
GENOA, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy