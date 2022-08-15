Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
BBC
Hundred firefighters at West Bromwich cardboard blaze
About 100 firefighters have been tackling a blaze involving 300 tonnes of cardboard near the M5 motorway. The recycling plant fire on Kelvin Way, West Bromwich, broke out on Friday afternoon, but was quickly "surrounded and under control", West Midlands Fire Service said. People nearby have been asked to keep...
BBC
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
BBC
Worksop: Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in town
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in a town in Nottinghamshire that forced some rail and bus services to be suspended. The downpour in Worksop happened on Tuesday evening following weeks of hot and dry conditions. A spokesperson for the trust that runs the town's Bassetlaw Hospital said water "was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Covid-19: 'Very rare' vaccine complications led to Alston man's death
A former rock singer died due to "very rare and aggressive complications of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine", an inquest has ruled. Zion XXX, from Alston in Cumbria, developed an "excruciating" headache eight days after his jab in May 2021. The 48-year-old was taken to hospital but died as a result...
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
PCSS Moguls skiers training and competing in Australia
AUSTRALIA — A 20-member delegation of the Park City Ski and Snowboard Moguls Team are following the snow around the globe, and have landed in Australia. Their bump-skiing trip has […]
BBC
Transport secretary under fire for train timetable mistake
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has come under fire for being apparently unaware of how many Manchester-to-London trains are currently running. Avanti West Coast is running a reduced timetable of one direct train an hour because of "severe staff shortages". On BBC Breakfast, presenter Charlie Stayt and Mr Shapps clashed, with...
BBC
Britain's Dan Bigham breaks Hour record in Switzerland
Britain's Dan Bigham smashed the Hour record with a distance of 55.548km around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday. Bigham, an aerodynamics specialist and race engineer for British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, beat the previous record of 55.089km set by Belgium's Victor Campenaerts in 2019. The Hour record...
BBC
Rowers rescued after boat capsized and sank in ocean
Two rowers whose boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean have been found and rescued by a merchant ship and the RAF. The pair survived at sea for more than five hours by using a life raft, before being saved 800 nautical miles (1,482km) off Lands End on Thursday. The closest...
Comments / 0