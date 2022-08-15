Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Parts of Minnesota dealing with flash flooding
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
Titusville Herald
University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho wants to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm in south-central Idaho, the geographical heart of the sector. University President Scott Green and school officials in a presentation to Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho...
Titusville Herald
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted on federal charges
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, authorities said. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper...
Titusville Herald
Nancy L. Edwards, 74
Nancy L. Edwards, 74, of Spring Creek, Pa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Corry Manor. She was born on June 17, 1948, a daughter to the late Max Jukes and Gene H. (Smith) Jukes Roberts, in Bear Lake. Nancy worked at the Rouse Home as a physical therapy aide, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed making homemade greeting cards, knitting, reading and horseback riding. She was also proud of her missionary work through the Otterbein Methodist Church.
RELATED PEOPLE
Titusville Herald
Texas Team Stax
Team Totals.242.3054003526967166151414973471035902971. Team Totals53654.09118118271050.0955529477124423969.
Comments / 0