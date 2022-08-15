Nancy L. Edwards, 74, of Spring Creek, Pa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Corry Manor. She was born on June 17, 1948, a daughter to the late Max Jukes and Gene H. (Smith) Jukes Roberts, in Bear Lake. Nancy worked at the Rouse Home as a physical therapy aide, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed making homemade greeting cards, knitting, reading and horseback riding. She was also proud of her missionary work through the Otterbein Methodist Church.

SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO