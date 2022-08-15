Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
wabi.tv
LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023. They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers. “We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan. LifeFlight...
nrcm.org
4 Ways the Historic Climate Bill Will Benefit Mainers
The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.
WGME
Paul LePage threatens to 'deck' Democratic staffer at Maine festival
MADAWASKA (BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage threatened to “deck” a Maine Democratic Party staffer if he got too close during a campaign appearance in Madawaska on Sunday, a newly released video shows. “Six feet away, or I’m going to deck you,” LePage told the staffer, who was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
Judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit filed by Maine healthcare workers
MAINE, USA — A federal judge in Maine has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of healthcare workers against Gov. Janet Mills and the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The seven workers had argued that the mandate violated their First Amendment rights on religious grounds. But...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
mainepublic.org
VA Maine preparing for more enrollees under new toxic exposure law
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Maine is preparing for more enrollees in the coming years, thanks to a new law that President Joe Biden signed last week. The law, known as the PACT Act, expands eligibility for VA health care and other benefits to veterans with toxic exposures, as well as veterans who served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
County Republicans to host GOP Maine Multicultural Center speakers
Please join the Lincoln County Republican Committee (“LCRC”) on Aug. 24 for a presentation about the Maine GOP Multicultural Center. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the Damariscotta American Legion, 524 Waldoboro Road, Damariscotta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Co-chairs of the Center, Suheir Alaskari and...
wabi.tv
Maine students to see $2.7 million in debt wiped out
Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Department of Education is canceling $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former students of the now-defund ITT Technical Institute. That includes 180 borrowers from Maine who attended the school between Jan. 1, 2005, and September 2016. The average amount being wiped out for Mainers is $15,000, for a total of $2.7 million. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says those who quality do not have to do anything, the debt will be automatically discharged.
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
boothbayregister.com
Schmid Preserve endowment contributions sought
The Charles and Constance Schmid Land Preserve is one of Maine's midcoast jewels. Comprised of 766 acres, it is located in the center of Edgecomb for all to enjoy. The initial land was given to the town by the Schmids in 1979, and an additional 90 acres were added in 2002 with private and foundation funding. The preserve contains many impressive natural and anthropogenic features including streams, vernal pools, meadows, cellar holes, wells, and stone walls. It has several mica quarries and many stone walls and other stone constructs with interesting histories. The preserve serves as a valuable wildlife habitat for many mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and beneficial insects. It is one of the largest contiguous land parcels in the Midcoast making it one of the region's foremost wildlife corridors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Aug. 18 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wabi.tv
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
boothbayregister.com
AOS 98 school meal benefit applications available
School Year 2023 free and reduced-price meal benefit applications are available for families with students enrolled in AOS 98 area schools which is participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Meals will be provided to enrolled students at no charge in Maine public schools participating in the National School Lunch Program due to State of Maine Legislation.
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
foxbangor.com
FBI Director visits Maine
PORTLAND- The Federal Bureau of Investigations Director was in Maine today. A statement says Christopher Wray met with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to affirm the FBI’S continued commitment to help combat violent crime, hate crimes, homegrown violent extremism and other types of crime facing Maine communities.
boothbayregister.com
Early presidential yachts in Maine
I think all of us appreciate and seek out spectacles that we rarely see, though I’m sure the varieties differ. When I was young and when my children were young, we delighted in the low-flying P-3 Orions which flew over our East Boothbay house from the Brunswick Naval Air Base or Station, as we called it. Those big, lumbering planes were seeking Russian submarines during the cold war. The P-3s’ distinctive tails were the business end of the planes’ detection apparatus. And the air shows in the summer at the base brought us and many 1,000s of other spectators to tour the base and watch the precise acrobatics the Blue Angels and other planes performed.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
They’re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety
The slogan is catchy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. And Maine Bureau of Highway Safety along with local and state law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign that is underway now. The program is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA info here.
Comments / 3