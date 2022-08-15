Read full article on original website
Wave 3
LMPD: Pursuit suspect flees scene after crashing car in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Police are searching for a wanted individual who fled the scene of a crash following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., officers spotted the individual in the 3700 block of Oboe Drive, near Cane Run Road, according to LMPD...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
Wave 3
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. According to Louisville Metro police, the car with...
Wave 3
KSP: 31-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a person is killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning. Around 8:30 a.m. central time, troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to assist Grayson County officials with an investigation into a two-vehicle crash on Western Kentucky Parkway, according to a release.
Wave 3
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a man has died in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Thursday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday night released the identity of the man killed as 70-year-old Daniel Whitney. LMPD officers and EMS were...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
Wave 3
LMPD assist FBI in arresting wanted subject carrying small child following pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted the FBI in arresting a wanted subject on Thursday afternoon, who led police on a chase before running from officers carrying a small child. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the subject had driven away from officers and started...
Wave 3
Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle. According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane. The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is...
meadecountyky.com
Second arrest made in connection to Rhodelia cabin fire
According to Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee, a second arrest has been made in connection to a Rhodelia cabin fire that occurred on Aug 4. The original investigation found that the fire was started with an accelerant and items had been stolen from the residence prior to the fire being started.
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on 264 Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
Wave 3
Mail carrier robberies under investigation after two robbed within two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two mail carriers being robbed within a two-week time frame around Louisville. No one has been arrested so far. Mail carrier robberies are becoming a growing problem across the country. During the pandemic, mail theft surged. Online marketplaces now routinely sell stolen checks and stolen postal...
WLKY.com
Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
Wave 3
Teenage gun violence advocate killed in crash memorialized on 17th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends gathered on Thursday to honor the memory of Ki’Anthony Tyus, a young gun violence advocate killed in a car crash, on what would have been his 17th birthday. Ki’Anthony is being memorialized with a bench in his name, located at Waterfront Park...
WLKY.com
One dead after crash near Ford Truck Plant in Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane, which is right by the Ford Truck Plant.
wdrb.com
Grand jury chooses not to indict father arrested in Big Four Bridge shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury decided not to indict a Louisville man who was accused of opening fire at the Big Four Bridge in June, based on an argument that it was an act of self-defense. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Jefferson County said the grand jury opted...
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Tuesday night. Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Jacob Street and found a teenager...
wvih.com
Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash
A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
Wave 3
State charges dropped for father accused of assault in Big Four Bridge shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Louisville man taken into custody in connection to a shooting on the Big Four Bridge on June 11. William Devon Thompson, 31, was initially charged with six counts of first-degree assault and one count of...
Wave 3
Kennedy Bridge reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes 6-hour long delay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles, one of which appears to have overturned. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis,...
