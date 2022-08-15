ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
HODGENVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. According to Louisville Metro police, the car with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP: 31-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a person is killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning. Around 8:30 a.m. central time, troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to assist Grayson County officials with an investigation into a two-vehicle crash on Western Kentucky Parkway, according to a release.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a man has died in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Thursday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday night released the identity of the man killed as 70-year-old Daniel Whitney. LMPD officers and EMS were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle. According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane. The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
meadecountyky.com

Second arrest made in connection to Rhodelia cabin fire

According to Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee, a second arrest has been made in connection to a Rhodelia cabin fire that occurred on Aug 4. The original investigation found that the fire was started with an accelerant and items had been stolen from the residence prior to the fire being started.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on 264 Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

One dead after crash near Ford Truck Plant in Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane, which is right by the Ford Truck Plant.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash

A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kennedy Bridge reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes 6-hour long delay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles, one of which appears to have overturned. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

