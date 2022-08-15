Small town to the big stage: Helena native Maggie Whyte's journey to becoming a professional ballerina

Read full article on original website
Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
Aerial fire suppression efforts centered in Helena take aim at Montana wildfires
Most people in Montana know the sight and sound of a DC-10 aircraft as it either heads toward a fire or is over one dropping fire retardant to help ground crews by slowing the spread.
Josh Huestis creates opportunity for Montana's high school basketball players
HELENA — Former professional power forward and Great Falls CMR great Josh Huestis is ready to take on a new chapter of life with his non-profit, The Josh Huestis Foundation and Montana Elite Invitational which will be held at Carroll College’s PE Center on May 28 and 29 in 2023.
No. 9 Viterbo University rallies past No. 13 Montana Tech in four sets
BUTTE — The No. 9 Viterbo V-Hawks overcame an early deficit and posted a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Montana Tech on Thursday at the HPER Complex on the first day of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge. Viterbo earned a four-set (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21) win over the Orediggers...
Montana Tech volleyball looks to build off national tournament run
BUTTE — For the first time, the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge won't be played at the Butte Civic Center. With sets for Yellowstone: 1923 currently being built at that location, Tech's annual season-opening tournament will unfold at two sites — Butte Central's Maroon Activities Center and Tech's HPER Complex.
Butte-Silver Bow welcomes new police officers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow is happy to announce a new recruiting class of officers ready to serve and protect. Jackson Kappes, William Link, Nicole Stewart, Shon Hicks, Jake Renouard, and Caleb Hash are now part of the police department, after answering the call for more officers, completing training and being sworn in.
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
Benton Ave Railroad Crossing will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
The Benton Avenue railroad crossing will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18 according to the City of Helena.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large
HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
