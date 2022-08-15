Small town to the big stage: Helena native Maggie Whyte's journey to becoming a professional ballerina

HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.

HELENA, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO