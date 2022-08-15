CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.

