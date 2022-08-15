ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway

NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
NACHES, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa

MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
MATTAWA, WA
ifiberone.com

Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire

CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
CLE ELUM, WA
Kittitas County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Kittitas County, WA
Kittitas County, WA
Crime & Safety
kpq.com

Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday

Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week. According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning. During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

A major highway is deemed the most dangerous road in the state

The major highway in the lower valley is the most dangerous section of road in the entire state. There have been 350 serious injury crashes and 22 fatal collisions in the corridor of highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish over the past 10 years. The state department of transportation...
TOPPENISH, WA
#Vehicle Fire#I 90#Accident#The State Patrol#I 9o
kpq.com

Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday

Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Covid test site moving from YVC to 16th Ave in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- The community COVID-19 test site at Yakima Valley College (YVC) is moving to a new location in the parking lot of the former Orthopedics NW Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Avenue on Tuesday, August, 23rd. The site, operated by Yakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, and the University of...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YFD investigates string of dumpster fires

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department responded to nine different dumpster fires in the downtown area from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. There were 2 fires on S. 3rd St, 4 on S. 4th St, and 3 on S. 6th St. This string of dumpster fires is under...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman killed by truck in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at the Pilot Truck Stop at 1307 N. Dolarway, around 7:45 last night. A 65 year old female from Riverside, California was hit by a truck in the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KXLY

Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
WENATCHEE, WA

