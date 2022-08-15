Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway
NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
ifiberone.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa
MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
65-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Ellensburg Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Ellensburg. The officials stated that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside was struck by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop just off I-90 at around 7:45 p.m. The incident happened in the parking lot. According...
ifiberone.com
Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire
CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
kpq.com
Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday
Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week. According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning. During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
A motor vehicle crash initiated a brush fire on 97A. Shortly after the initial crash, a motorcyclist collided with the car. Both the drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital. Sally Walker, the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Department of Transportation, a floating vehicle was towed with the...
KIMA TV
A major highway is deemed the most dangerous road in the state
The major highway in the lower valley is the most dangerous section of road in the entire state. There have been 350 serious injury crashes and 22 fatal collisions in the corridor of highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish over the past 10 years. The state department of transportation...
ncwlife.com
Downtown East Wenatchee reopened after being evacuated by gas leak
Much of downtown East Wenatchee, including the Wenatchee Valley Mall, was evacuated this morning from 8 a.m. to noon after a natural gas line was ruptured. Fire officials said a contractor working at Standerfer Street and Valley Mall Parkway punctured the large gas line about 8 a.m. The streets were...
kpq.com
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist killed after being struck by car making a pass on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth
UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) — The motorcyclist killed by a passing vehicle Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Leavenworth resident Shane R. Walsh, according to the Washington State Patrol. ORIGINAL STORY — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth after being struck by a...
nbcrightnow.com
Covid test site moving from YVC to 16th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- The community COVID-19 test site at Yakima Valley College (YVC) is moving to a new location in the parking lot of the former Orthopedics NW Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Avenue on Tuesday, August, 23rd. The site, operated by Yakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, and the University of...
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
nbcrightnow.com
YFD investigates string of dumpster fires
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department responded to nine different dumpster fires in the downtown area from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. There were 2 fires on S. 3rd St, 4 on S. 4th St, and 3 on S. 6th St. This string of dumpster fires is under...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road South and 138th Street South between Parkland and Spanaway. Multiple people were transported to the hospital with minor to serious injuries. A Ford Mustang was travelling southbound at around...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima's Clean City Program helps clean more than 2,000 graffiti incidents
YAKIMA, Wash.- In just six months the City of Yakima has seen cleared over 87 tons of trash cleared. The Yakima Clean City Program was first developed in 2019 to address visual trash and graffiti, address the lack of trash clean up, clean-up homeless encampments and more. One of which...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department's first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He's the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in a Facebook...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman killed by truck in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at the Pilot Truck Stop at 1307 N. Dolarway, around 7:45 last night. A 65 year old female from Riverside, California was hit by a truck in the...
KXLY
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
