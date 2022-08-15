Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Related
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges
A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Thirteen men charged, one on the run in New Jersey stemming from massive Heroin and Cocaine operation
There are 12 people behind bars and one currently on the run but all facing decades in prison for their roles in a massive drug trafficking operation that also included firearms offenses. All 13 men involved in the scheme have been charged for running this drug operation in and around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood, NJ man sentenced for distribution of Cocaine and firearms offenses
A Lakewood Township man has been sentenced to several years in prison for distributing Cocaine as part of an incident in Brick Township where he was arrested in 2021. The charges and case against him were announced on Thursday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood,...
NJ cop was a would-be strangler who terrorized girlfriend, police say
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A Trenton police officer was charged with child endangerment and strangling his girlfriend, who police say he had threatened to kill on several occasions. Township police filed the charges against officer Elijah Mitchell, 28, after becoming aware on Aug. 4 of incidents starting in March. Mitchell...
Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say
LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
Four New Jersey men arraigned after committing armed robbery at gas station
There are four New Jersey men who appeared in court for the first time at their arraignment this week after being charged for their roles in an armed robbery at a gas station. The charges and details of the gas station armed robbery have been announced by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manalapan, NJ man hauled in $1-million in Covid-19 investment fraud scheme
A Manalapan man is looking at decades in prison after being arrested and charged for running a Covid-19 related financial scheme that defrauded people out of a combined $1,000,000.00. The details of the Monmouth County man's Covid-19 related fraud scheme was laid out by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. The...
Good Samaritan stops knifepoint kidnapping, robbery of woman on N.J. street, police say
A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.
NJ man trampled by car after getting struck by hit-run SUV at ‘deadliest intersection’
TRENTON — A man was struck by a hit-and-run SUV and was then pinned by another vehicle that ran him over Tuesday night at an intersection considered to be the most dangerous in the country. John Giordano, 66, was carrying ice in a baby carriage at the intersection of...
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver says he didn’t see lights before hitting Toms River, NJ police car
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck the driver's side of a police vehicle heading to an emergency call on Sunday night said he didn't see the lights or hear the siren. The officer was headed to a call about several people who had been thrown...
Bayonne police officer charged in Bayonne Bridge toll evasion scam, sources say
A Bayonne police officer used a mechanical device to conceal his license plate to avoid paying tolls at the Bayonne Bridge, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed for The Jersey Journal. Jeffrey Veloz, who joined the police force in 2019, was arrested last week and issued a summons and released, a...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
Hudson man knocked out car burglar with one punch. Now he’s charged with manslaughter
A Union City man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug. 2 incident...
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?
Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Assaults Woman In Union City, Punching Her In Face
On July 13, 2022, 40-year old Jamel Zellner of 72 Logan Avenue in Jersey City, was arrested by Union City Police for striking a woman in the face with a closed fist. The victim told police she also was choked around her neck by Zellner, causing her to have trouble breathing.
hudsontv.com
Union City Man Arrested For Terroristic Threats After Breaking Car Windshield With Victims Inside
According to a complaint filed in Union City Municipal Court, Renzo D. Carhuanini of 500 New York Avenue in Union City, faces five criminal charges after he broke the windshield of a car with occupants, including a child, inside. The 46-year old Carhuanini was arrested on July 17, 2022 after...
Police Seize Teen In Rash Of Thefts, Vandalism In And Around Hackensack Parking Garage
A rash of thefts and vandalism to vehicles in a Hackensack city parking garage was the work of a 15-year-old boy who was nabbed during a stakeout, authorities said. Hackensack detectives thoroughly canvassed the area around the Atlantic Street Parking Garage, including adjacent apartment building lots that had also been targeted, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0