Ridgefield, NJ

92.7 WOBM

NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County

A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges

A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
City
Ridgefield, NJ
State
New York State
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Legal Weed#Nj#Narcotic Task Force
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
92.7 WOBM

Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ

Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?

Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
LAKEHURST, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Seize Teen In Rash Of Thefts, Vandalism In And Around Hackensack Parking Garage

A rash of thefts and vandalism to vehicles in a Hackensack city parking garage was the work of a 15-year-old boy who was nabbed during a stakeout, authorities said. Hackensack detectives thoroughly canvassed the area around the Atlantic Street Parking Garage, including adjacent apartment building lots that had also been targeted, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

