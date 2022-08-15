Read full article on original website
Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids....
Southwest School Corporation’s new school year improvements
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Southwest School Corporation started the school year with some new improvements. Students at Sullivan Elementary School (SES) and Sullivan Middle School (SMS) may see improvements in cafeteria and kitchen spaces, as a part of an ESSER III grant. The grant has allowed the expansion...
Daviess food program rebuilds with help from community
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Several years ago, when Senior and Family services in Daviess county lost their food vendor, Jodi Rook knew they had to do something. “I feel the Meals on Wheels program is one of the most important programs we do. When it went away for a little bit, because we lost the vendor, we fought really hard to get it back and to grow it.”
Rea Park to celebrate major milestone
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — All are welcome to attend an open house celebrating the 100th anniversary since Rea Park was handed to the City of Terre Haute. The City of Terre Haute, Terre Haute Parks Department and Friends of Rea Park is planning the celebration for Tuesday, August 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 pm at the Rea Park Clubhouse. Potential plans and draft renderings for the future of the park will also be showcased.
Our Community Foundation Awards Grant for 2023 Yarn Art in the Park
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local philanthropy group has awarded a grant to a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Daviess County. RSVP received the grant through Our Community Foundation’s $250 mini-grant program. The grant will help RSVP manage the 2023 Yarn Art in the Park Event. Program...
Wabash River Run returns
VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, boaters will race down the Wabash River to raise money for the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society. The second annual Wabash River Run will start at 11 a.m. with registration starting at Reeder Park in Montezuma, Ind. before the event kicks off.
Vigo County farm receives state recognition
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After proudly serving Vigo County since 1854, the McLaughlin/LaDue Farm has been recognized with high agricultural honors in the state of Indiana. According to State Representative, Bob Heaton, and State Senator, Jon Ford, the farm was awarded the Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award. Centennial, sesquicentennial...
Real-life ‘Rudy’ speaks at Vincennes University
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The former Notre Dame football player who inspired the movie “Rudy” spoke with Vincennes University students Tuesday for Student Activities Welcome Week. Rudy Ruettiger whose true life story was immortalized in the sports movie “Rudy”, shared powerful messages to VU students, faculty, and...
Terre Haute Humane Society’s Bark in the Park returns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Humane Society will host a pet and family-friendly event to raise funds for the shelter at Deming Park. Saturday, Sept. 17, Thompson’s Honda will present Bark in the Park with support from Sharon Mattison, Haute House Flats and Precious Pets Forever.
Black Business Alliance holds its first ever meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The newly formed Black Business Alliance held its first ever meeting at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday evening. The goal of the meeting is to offer networking, connections and a sense of community for local black entrepreneurs. Black Business Alliance Coordinator LT Thompson said that it was also a way to reach out for entrepreneurs to know that they’re there and have resources available.
Police across Indiana raise awareness about stop arm violations
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Right outside the North Knox Junior-Senior High School, Knox County Sheriff’s Officer Major James Wehrman patrolled outside the entrance to the school parking lot. Just up the road was another officer. The additional patrols are all apart of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign, or...
Fire depts. are in dire need of volunteers
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, volunteer firefighters save Hoosiers roughly $4.5 billion in taxes. However, officials say it’s never been more difficult to find volunteer firefighters. The Van Buren Township Volunteer Fire Department is one in need of volunteers....
State Rep. Jim Lucas visits CANDLES after social media controversy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One day after being condemned for his social media posts by the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, State Representative Jim Lucas visited the facility on Thursday. Lucas was photographed with the Museum’s Executive Director, Troy Fears and the picture was captioned with the...
Vermillion Co. hopes new housing project will bring future growth
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Officials in Vermillion County hope a new housing project will bring future growth to the area. The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission is in the beginning stages to create new homes in Cayuga. The property located in the 700 block of West Park Street,...
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online. In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that...
Boil Order issued for Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. The CDC’s guidance for how to properly boil water during...
ISP: Worthington man robs same spa twice, now arrested
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Worthington man has been arrested after police say he robbed the same business twice this summer. According to Indiana State Police, an investigation into two armed robberies at Sunshine Spa in Vincennes led them to Davis R. Miller, 25, of Worthington, Indiana. The...
Fmr. Clay Co. Deputy arrested for identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A former Clay County Sheriff’s Department Deputy was arrested Wednesday following accusations of using another individual’s identity on social media. The investigation began in February 2022 when Indiana State Police received information that the identity of a Loganville, GA man was being...
Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes...
