WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Several years ago, when Senior and Family services in Daviess county lost their food vendor, Jodi Rook knew they had to do something. “I feel the Meals on Wheels program is one of the most important programs we do. When it went away for a little bit, because we lost the vendor, we fought really hard to get it back and to grow it.”

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO