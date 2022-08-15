Read full article on original website
Prison term for deadly DUI crash in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from New York who admitted to a DUI crash that killed a man on a scooter has been sentenced to prison time. Anthony Barry, 60, from Queens, New York, will spend seven to 14 years behind bars for a DUI crash that killed Charles Schroedel from Hawley.
Drunk driver sentenced for killing man in DUI crash
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Wayne County man was sentenced on Thursday for causing the death of another motorist in a DUI crash. District Attorney A.G. Howell announced Anthony Martin Barry, age 60, was sentenced to no less than seven years in state prison and no more than 14 years for causing the death of […]
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
Pike County man sent to prison for murder of father
DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. — A man who admitted to shooting his father received his sentence in Pike County on Thursday. Ryan Paige, 32, of Dingmans Ferry, will spend 28 to 62 years in prison. He was charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges. Paige shot his father,...
Obstruction charge withdrawn against Dickson City police officer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The charge of obstruction has been withdrawn against a Dickson City police officer after investigators say he was found speaking with an alleged drug dealer, giving information on possible informants working with police. As stated in the affidavit, Patrolman Brandon Muta, 23, of Scranton, was informed of a possible investigation into […]
Police say ‘airball’ led to man getting shot in back at basketball courts
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pocono Township police arrested a man on August 16 they say was the shooter at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball courts that left one man paralyzed from the waist down. Officials said Esthan Edwin Estrada, age 22, got into a fight with several other basketball players after someone associated with […]
Suspect accused of causing police chase on I-80
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect and car that was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13 around 2:00 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a silver Honda Civic for traffic violations. PSP states the suspect ignored the […]
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
Boyfriend sentenced for 2018 deadly crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — At least 13 years behind bars; that's the punishment for the man charged with homicide in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Scranton. A judge sentenced John Jenkins. His girlfriend Tammy Fox died in 2018 after her car collided with a tree. According to troopers,...
Man wanted for questioning in lobster thefts: police
Police in Luzerne County are asking for the public’s help. Authorities in Forty Fort are looking for assistance in identifying a man for questioning with regards to the theft of lobsters from a local supermarket. The Times Leader reports how the lobsters were stolen from Schiff’s Market last Friday...
Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs. According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car. Investigators […]
Man charged with arson after wildfire
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say set three fires that turned into a wildfire in Luzerne County. According to Newport Township Police Department, in May James Haven, 35, of Nanticoke, was interviewed regarding an investigation into wildfires that happened on Reclamation Land in Newport Township on April 24. Investigators […]
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
NEPA man sentenced for cutting brakes that led to woman's death
A 43 year old man from Dunmore was sentenced yesterday to 13 to 40 years in prison. John Jenkins had pleaded guilty back in May to cutting the brake lines of a car driven by Tammy Fox in 2018. The woman died from injuries received when the car crashed into a parked car and tree near North Washington Avenue in Scranton. According to investigators Jenkins cut the break lines in order to get a piece of pipe to use to smoke crack cocaine.
Man in custody after slashing woman at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he slashed a woman with a knife at the Viewmont Mall. Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife. Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of […]
Monroe County man charged with multiple fraud schemes
A Pennsylvania man is charged with engaging in multiple schemes to commit fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment against 48-year-old Thomas Hartley, of Henryville, Monroe County. The accusations are as follows:. Hartley, while on leave from his position as a special agent...
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police
A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. A...
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
