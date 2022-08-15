Read full article on original website
Related
Catching Up With Gospel Music Great Cece Winans
Gospel music legend Cece Winans dropped by 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to talk about her new live album, her upcoming tour and her friendship with Whitney Houston. Watch!
Michael Caine Reveals Hilarious Advice That John Wayne Gave Him
Michael Caine has over 176 acting credits and two Oscar wins to his name and the movie star is active in Hollywood today with no plans to retire soon. That being said, 1966 is one year that he can’t ever forget, because it was during this time the movie that introduced him to the American audience, Alfie, was produced. Also, he set foot on American soil for the first time and was fortunate enough to meet the legendary John Wayne.
