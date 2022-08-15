Michael Caine has over 176 acting credits and two Oscar wins to his name and the movie star is active in Hollywood today with no plans to retire soon. That being said, 1966 is one year that he can’t ever forget, because it was during this time the movie that introduced him to the American audience, Alfie, was produced. Also, he set foot on American soil for the first time and was fortunate enough to meet the legendary John Wayne.

