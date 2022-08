It was a very interesting start of the season in Italy as Serie A returned to action and saw all the top teams win, but in very different ways. While Inter Milan won at the last second of the match against newly-promoted Lecce thanks to a goal scored by Denzel Dumfries, AC Milan won easily at home against Udinese, as did Juventus against Sassuolo on Monday night to close the week. Both Lazio and AS Roma won, and Napoli started off well against Hellas Verona. What can we make it out of the first Serie A weekend of the season? Let's get to some overreactions.

