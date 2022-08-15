ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants Claim Defensive Back Olaijah Griffin Off Waivers from Bills

By The Giants Maven News Desk
 3 days ago

Griffin was originally scouted and signed by the Bills last year.

The New York Giants, apparently still not satisfied with the team's depth at cornerback, have been awarded the contract of cornerback Olaijah Griffin off waivers from the Buffalo Bills.

Griffin, 23 years old, was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of USC last year. He spent the season on the Bills practice squad but went on to re-up with the Bills, signing a two-year reserve/futures contract in the off-season.

The 6-foot, 179-pound Griffin played three seasons for the Trojans, where he amassed 67 career tackles, two tackles for a loss, one interception, and 13 pass breakups over that span.

In 2020, his junior season, Griffin returned three kickoffs for 52 yards, a 17.3 per return average.

Griffin is the son of Warren G , an American rapper, and producer who, along with Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg was part of the hip-hop trio 213 , named after the California area code from where they hailed.

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Giants roster currently lists 88, so once the Griffin transaction is official, the Giants would have to make three moves to meet the league-mandated roster limit by Tuesday's deadline.

