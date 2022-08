Another year at Missouri Western State University is in the books as the Kansas City Chiefs have officially wrapped their 2022 training camp. The team has spent four weeks in St. Joseph, Missouri, training hard ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The players and coaching staff have laid the foundation for a season that they hope will be an extension of the last four years of success in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO