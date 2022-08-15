Read full article on original website
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
Madison College partners with Middleton HS for Education Academy
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping local students who want to become teachers earn their degree. The school partnered with Middleton High School to start the Education Academy. The program allows students who may not be able to afford college earn credits towards an associate’s degree in teaching.
Masks to be optional in Madison schools to start the year
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District says masks will be optional to start the new school year as it announced its COVID-19 safety plan Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the district will not require masks at the beginning of the new school year, but it will still “highly recommend” wearing masks indoors and on buses. Students will also not be required to sit six feet apart in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but the district will also encourage distancing when possible and to avoid overcrowding when case counts in the community are high.
City of Madison lauded for energy efficiency, sustainability efforts
MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders accepted an award Thursday acknowledging the city’s efforts to create a more environmentally friendly and sustainable city. Presented by Focus On Energy — an organization that partners with local utility providers and municipalities around the state to promote renewable energy and increased efficiency — the Excellence in Energy award is meant to recognize city projects from the past year that promote sustainability, including an ongoing remodel of Metro Madison’s maintenance facility.
Groundbreaking held for expanded cheese plant in Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and members of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Company Cooperative officially broke ground Tuesday on a $6 million cheese plant addition. The plant on County Highway F produces cheese using milk from more than 70 cooperative members throughout Green, Rock and Lafayette counties. The expansion will add packaging, curing and warehousing capacity.
Teachers turn to online wishlists to help stock classrooms ahead of school year
MADISON, Wis. — As teachers are getting ready to welcome kids back to school, more and more of them are asking for help. Instead of paying for supplies themselves, they’re going to social media and asking friends and family to chip in. “Teachers always spend a lot out...
Drug reduces asthma attacks in some children, UW researchers find
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin researchers found a drug that reduces asthma attacks in children living in low-income urban neighborhoods, according to a study published in The Lancet. Researchers at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health led by Dr. Daniel Jackson found that the drug mepolizumab dropped...
Madison officials say violent crime below three-year averages, still work to do
MADISON, Wis. — Madison officials say their latest numbers show the city is getting safer, but there’s still work to be done. In a briefing Wednesday, officials gave an update on the city’s response to crime as well as Vision Zero, the city’s initiative to reduce traffic-related fatalities and injuries. An update was also given on Madison’s CARES team, which responds to nonviolent mental health emergencies instead of the police.
Wisconsin gov. candidate Tim Michels calls for GOP unity after primary
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels stopped by the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday night for what the party called a unity rally. The party says they hope the unity events will bring the party together to help defeat Gov. Tony Evers in the...
Why you're still being required to wear a mask when you go to the doctor
MADISON, Wis. — As Dane County continues to see its levels of COVID-19 fluctuate, the community’s health providers are reminding people their COVID protocols remain in effect. The county’s main healthcare providers — including Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM...
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove. Police say Fullilove was stabbed at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday night on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue off of Lexington Avenue on the city’s north side. Officers found him at the scene with a stab wound, but he later died at the hospital.
DHS issues public health advisory for fentanyl-laced drugs
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an advisory Wednesday, warning residents about an increase in deaths linked to drugs laced with synthetic substances. In particular, the DHS warned about the presence of fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin. Officials said that illegal drug...
Raptor Center helps birds of prey return to wild
MILTON, Wis. — An unassuming non-profit organization is quietly giving nature a helping hand. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton has rehabilitated hundreds of birds of prey since Dianne Moller founded it 25 years ago. This love of these birds started at a young age for Moller.
FBI: Law enforcement recovers 4 human trafficking victims in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement officials in portions of eastern Wisconsin recovered four human trafficking victims and arrested eight people for trafficking-related violations since early this month, the FBI’s Milwaukee field office said Wednesday. The efforts, which involved law enforcement agencies in northeastern and southeastern Wisconsin, were part of...
Big Ten football coming to CBS as part of record broadcasting deal
MADISON, Wis. — You could soon see the Wisconsin Badgers on WISC-TV as part of a new record-breaking broadcasting deal for the Big Ten. The conference announced a new agreement with CBS, FOX, NBC and the Peacock streaming platform Thursday morning, which will join the Big Ten Network and FS1 in broadcasting Big Ten football, women’s and men’s basketball and Olympic sports.
Hundreds of guns collected at Dane County gun buyback event
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County authorities collected more than 500 weapons during its inaugural Gift Cards for Guns event over the weekend. In total, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office collected 577 firearms of various kinds in exchange for $43,380 worth of gas and grocery gift cards. “We’re very...
POLL: Barnes in driver's seat in U.S. Senate race, Evers and Michels in tight gov. race
MADISON, Wis. — The race for governor is tightening between incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels in the first post-primary Marquette Law School poll, while Mandela Barnes opens up a lead against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Evers has a small edge over Michels, but...
Man wanted in burglary, string of Madison retail thefts
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said is linked to a burglary and multiple retail thefts. Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, is accused of stealing from the Home Depot in the 4500 block of Verona Road last month. Police said he is wanted in connection to multiple retail thefts and has been seen taking power tools, yard equipment and drills from local businesses.
Fitchburg teen charged in fatal shooting at Jefferson Co. rental home
SUMNER, Wis. — A Fitchburg teen has been charged in a shooting in the Town of Sumner last week that left a woman dead. Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records. A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday alleges...
Madison man sentenced to federal prison on narcotics charges
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man will spend six and a half years in prison after being convicted on drug and gun charges. Chaz E. Morris, 35, was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after previously being convicted of possessing more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony. Morris pleaded guilty to the charges on May 20, 2022.
