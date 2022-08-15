Read full article on original website
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove. Police say Fullilove was stabbed at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday night on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue off of Lexington Avenue on the city’s north side. Officers found him at the scene with a stab wound, but he later died at the hospital.
Charges filed against man who left loaded gun out later used by child who shot 7-year-old
PORTAGE, Wis. — A Poynette man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday on accusations he left a loaded gun out, which later led to a 7-year-old girl being shot in the leg. Andrew Long, 20, faces one count of leaving a loaded firearm near a child and one...
Hundreds of guns collected at Dane County gun buyback event
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County authorities collected more than 500 weapons during its inaugural Gift Cards for Guns event over the weekend. In total, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office collected 577 firearms of various kinds in exchange for $43,380 worth of gas and grocery gift cards. “We’re very...
Madison officials say violent crime below three-year averages, still work to do
MADISON, Wis. — Madison officials say their latest numbers show the city is getting safer, but there’s still work to be done. In a briefing Wednesday, officials gave an update on the city’s response to crime as well as Vision Zero, the city’s initiative to reduce traffic-related fatalities and injuries. An update was also given on Madison’s CARES team, which responds to nonviolent mental health emergencies instead of the police.
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
6-month-old gets vaccinated after severe case of COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. — When her 6-month-old baby Sylvia recently got a severe case of COVID-19, Florence Edwards-Miller of Madison knew she wanted to get her vaccinated. “Having had an infant with COVID, I have got to say that was really scary, lying there listening to your baby cough, making sure that her next breath comes okay(it was) way, way scarier than getting her vaccinated,” Edwards-Miller said.
MMSD holds orientation for more than 300 new teachers amid staffing shortages
MADISON, Wis. — As the school year nears for the Madison Metropolitan School District, parents are thinking about school supply checklists and getting things organized to send their kids off to class in a few weeks — but some may be worried about whether a teacher will be standing in the classroom.
Why you're still being required to wear a mask when you go to the doctor
MADISON, Wis. — As Dane County continues to see its levels of COVID-19 fluctuate, the community’s health providers are reminding people their COVID protocols remain in effect. The county’s main healthcare providers — including Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM...
Masks to be optional in Madison schools to start the year
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District says masks will be optional to start the new school year as it announced its COVID-19 safety plan Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the district will not require masks at the beginning of the new school year, but it will still “highly recommend” wearing masks indoors and on buses. Students will also not be required to sit six feet apart in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but the district will also encourage distancing when possible and to avoid overcrowding when case counts in the community are high.
Drug reduces asthma attacks in some children, UW researchers find
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin researchers found a drug that reduces asthma attacks in children living in low-income urban neighborhoods, according to a study published in The Lancet. Researchers at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health led by Dr. Daniel Jackson found that the drug mepolizumab dropped...
Madison College partners with Middleton HS for Education Academy
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping local students who want to become teachers earn their degree. The school partnered with Middleton High School to start the Education Academy. The program allows students who may not be able to afford college earn credits towards an associate’s degree in teaching.
Raptor Center helps birds of prey return to wild
MILTON, Wis. — An unassuming non-profit organization is quietly giving nature a helping hand. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton has rehabilitated hundreds of birds of prey since Dianne Moller founded it 25 years ago. This love of these birds started at a young age for Moller.
City of Madison lauded for energy efficiency, sustainability efforts
MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders accepted an award Thursday acknowledging the city’s efforts to create a more environmentally friendly and sustainable city. Presented by Focus On Energy — an organization that partners with local utility providers and municipalities around the state to promote renewable energy and increased efficiency — the Excellence in Energy award is meant to recognize city projects from the past year that promote sustainability, including an ongoing remodel of Metro Madison’s maintenance facility.
Big Ten football coming to CBS as part of record broadcasting deal
MADISON, Wis. — You could soon see the Wisconsin Badgers on WISC-TV as part of a new record-breaking broadcasting deal for the Big Ten. The conference announced a new agreement with CBS, FOX, NBC and the Peacock streaming platform Thursday morning, which will join the Big Ten Network and FS1 in broadcasting Big Ten football, women’s and men’s basketball and Olympic sports.
