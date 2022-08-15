Read full article on original website
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Paul and Ann LePage at Boothbay Common Aug. 27
Former Governor Paul LePage is working hard to serve the state of Maine again. Paul survived homelessness living on Lewiston’s streets, escaping a troubled home and poverty to earn an advanced college degree and become a success story. From saving job creators from closure to growing the Mardens store chain even during a recession, LePage proved that decades of hard work can equal success. As our governor, Paul grew Maine’s economy helped eliminate wasteful spending,implemented welfare reform, and worked to improve education while tackling issues like domestic violence. Along with Ann, one of Maine’s greatest First Ladies, Paul is ready to Move Maine Forward!
wgbh.org
Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?
You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
wabi.tv
LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023. They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers. “We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan. LifeFlight...
wabi.tv
Bangor School Dept. passes revised dress code
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee passed an update to its dress code policy at Wednesday’s meeting. The revision was developed by a group including administration, parents and students. Among the changes is a provision that states “bra/tank top straps and visible waistbands do not constitute excessive...
nrcm.org
4 Ways the Historic Climate Bill Will Benefit Mainers
The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.
WGME
Paul LePage threatens to 'deck' Democratic staffer at Maine festival
MADAWASKA (BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage threatened to “deck” a Maine Democratic Party staffer if he got too close during a campaign appearance in Madawaska on Sunday, a newly released video shows. “Six feet away, or I’m going to deck you,” LePage told the staffer, who was...
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
mainepublic.org
VA Maine preparing for more enrollees under new toxic exposure law
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Maine is preparing for more enrollees in the coming years, thanks to a new law that President Joe Biden signed last week. The law, known as the PACT Act, expands eligibility for VA health care and other benefits to veterans with toxic exposures, as well as veterans who served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
County Republicans to host GOP Maine Multicultural Center speakers
Please join the Lincoln County Republican Committee (“LCRC”) on Aug. 24 for a presentation about the Maine GOP Multicultural Center. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the Damariscotta American Legion, 524 Waldoboro Road, Damariscotta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Co-chairs of the Center, Suheir Alaskari and...
Is it Legal to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap in Maine?
Mainers love our dogs so much. We take them everywhere we go including on the road. Sometimes we travel with them for company and we also take them to their appointments. We looked into the topic to find the answer because we know it's important to people that love their dogs.
wabi.tv
Maine students to see $2.7 million in debt wiped out
Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Department of Education is canceling $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former students of the now-defund ITT Technical Institute. That includes 180 borrowers from Maine who attended the school between Jan. 1, 2005, and September 2016. The average amount being wiped out for Mainers is $15,000, for a total of $2.7 million. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says those who quality do not have to do anything, the debt will be automatically discharged.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Schmid Preserve endowment contributions sought
The Charles and Constance Schmid Land Preserve is one of Maine's midcoast jewels. Comprised of 766 acres, it is located in the center of Edgecomb for all to enjoy. The initial land was given to the town by the Schmids in 1979, and an additional 90 acres were added in 2002 with private and foundation funding. The preserve contains many impressive natural and anthropogenic features including streams, vernal pools, meadows, cellar holes, wells, and stone walls. It has several mica quarries and many stone walls and other stone constructs with interesting histories. The preserve serves as a valuable wildlife habitat for many mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and beneficial insects. It is one of the largest contiguous land parcels in the Midcoast making it one of the region's foremost wildlife corridors.
wabi.tv
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
newscentermaine.com
Former dumping ground becomes wildlife sanctuary in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is home to many scenic lakes, ponds, and trails; all great places to go bird watching. In recent years, bird watchers in Bangor have been able to enjoy more wildlife while out and about. Essex Woods used to be a dumping ground in the 1960s,...
foxbangor.com
FBI Director visits Maine
PORTLAND- The Federal Bureau of Investigations Director was in Maine today. A statement says Christopher Wray met with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to affirm the FBI’S continued commitment to help combat violent crime, hate crimes, homegrown violent extremism and other types of crime facing Maine communities.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
