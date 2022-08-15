The Charles and Constance Schmid Land Preserve is one of Maine's midcoast jewels. Comprised of 766 acres, it is located in the center of Edgecomb for all to enjoy. The initial land was given to the town by the Schmids in 1979, and an additional 90 acres were added in 2002 with private and foundation funding. The preserve contains many impressive natural and anthropogenic features including streams, vernal pools, meadows, cellar holes, wells, and stone walls. It has several mica quarries and many stone walls and other stone constructs with interesting histories. The preserve serves as a valuable wildlife habitat for many mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and beneficial insects. It is one of the largest contiguous land parcels in the Midcoast making it one of the region's foremost wildlife corridors.

