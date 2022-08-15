ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Washington Examiner

Credit card swipe fees are hurting consumers

In the early 1900s, one of the most iconic Republican presidents of our time, Teddy Roosevelt, made history by tackling the megacorporations taking advantage of consumers, small businesses, and families. Appropriately named the "Trust Buster," Roosevelt began a populist movement among Republicans that prioritized fairness for the working family and Main Street businesses.
ZDNet

The 6 best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards: Sail ahead with the best

Established in 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union® is a financial institution that has long serviced the military community. From its Vienna, Virginia headquarters, it services 11.7 million members and supports nearly 350 branches located across the world. Navy Federal Credit Union is a company whose products are available to active military, veterans, and their families.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
CNBC

'Company loyalty will make you poor': Early retiree credits his $1 million net worth to these 7 ‘unpopular opinions'

In 2016, I retired early at 35. At the time, I had $900,000 saved, and within a few years was able to accumulate a $1 million net worth. A big factor in my success wasn't the advice I received, but the advice I ignored. I built wealth the old-fashioned way — by working hard in a regular 9-to-5 job and making strategic financial moves that many people might disagree with.
CNBC

The 12 least affordable housing markets in the U.S.

There seems to be some cooling off in the housing market. But that doesn't mean homes are becoming more affordable everywhere. According to RealtyHop's housing affordability index, many cities in the U.S. are still difficult to afford. Out of the 100 cities in the index, the average American would have to dedicate at least 40% of their income to own a home in 42 of them.
Digital Trends

This dual-basket air fryer deal knocks $120 off the price tag

If your kitchen doesn’t have an air fryer yet, or you’re planning to upgrade to one with a larger capacity, then you won’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s offer for the Insignia 8-quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer. It’s yours for just $60, after an eye-catching $120 discount to its sticker price of $180. For shoppers who are on the hunt for air fryer deals, this is probably the best one that you can avail today, but you have to hurry before the timer on the offer runs out.
