Augusta, ME

nbcboston.com

Falling Airplane Part Nearly Kills Officer at Maine State Capitol

An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed to the ground just outside of the Maine State Capitol building last week, narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 lb. part to fall, according to Maine's...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

They’re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety

The slogan is catchy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. And Maine Bureau of Highway Safety along with local and state law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign that is underway now. The program is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA info here.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
LEWISTON, ME
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash

Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
BERWICK, ME
wgan.com

Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released

Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
BERWICK, ME
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont

A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
DIXMONT, ME
