WPFO
The man nearly hit by airplane debris in Augusta didn't think anyone would believe him
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Craig Donahue was having a pretty good day Friday, returning to work as a security screener at the Maine State House after getting hot dogs and free gelato during a lunch break. Then something fell from the sky. “I heard a loud bang,” Donahue said Wednesday. “Then,...
nbcboston.com
Falling Airplane Part Nearly Kills Officer at Maine State Capitol
An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed to the ground just outside of the Maine State Capitol building last week, narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 lb. part to fall, according to Maine's...
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
WMTW
Officers involved in shootings routinely return to work before completion of AG investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Currently in Maine, at least 21 police shootings remain under investigation by the Office of the Attorney General. 8 Investigates found at least 13 of 30 officers named in open investigations returned to normal duties before the completion of a review by the AG's office. Open...
Portland, Maine, Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
They’re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety
The slogan is catchy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. And Maine Bureau of Highway Safety along with local and state law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign that is underway now. The program is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA info here.
Former Maine pub owner accused of secretly taking invasive video of teenager
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man from the Skowhegan area has been charged with violation of privacy for allegedly using his phone to shoot an invasive video of an unknowing teenager. It was an act that someone else caught on video and shared over social media. Eric Dore, 43, is...
Business in Casco, Maine, Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller. The latter is what happened at Kindred Farms Market &...
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
wabi.tv
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash
Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
wgan.com
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
WGME
State documents reveal details about work completed without permit along Long Lake
HARRISON (WGME)-- State documents have revealed how much Maine fined a former Harrison property owner for unpermitted work along Long Lake. This is the same property owner that now faces similar accusations in Raymond for work done on Sebago Lake. CBS13 obtained state records that show new details about the...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
wgan.com
Anthem to continue providing coverage for Maine Medical Center patients following dispute over payments
MaineHealth has reached an agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield that will keep Maine’s largest hospital in-network for another two years. The healthcare provider said Wednesday the agreement means Maine Medical Center patients with Anthem insurance will receive in-network services at the hospital for the next two years.
2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont
A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
Westbrook Police Share Photo of Dramatic Water Main Break, but It’s Not in Westbrook
Commuters on Monday morning were taking a detour on Methodist Road after a water main break. The Westbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page just before 7 a.m. when they responded to the water main break near 1020 Methodist Road saying that the break is expected to take a significant amount of time to fix and the drivers should avoid the area.
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
