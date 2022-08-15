Read full article on original website
RideApart
This Honda CBX With A Six-Into-Six Exhaust Is An Exhilarating Beast
The year was 1978, and Honda had just unleashed the CBX on the world. Now, no OEM can know the future—and so, there’s no way that Honda could have known its completely bonkers six-cylinder bid at a return to racing glory was here for a good time, not a long time. Like many of the best Honda bikes throughout history, the CBX was only around for a scant few years before it was discontinued in 1982.
RideApart
2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 And YZF-R7 Flip The Script With New Colorways
Yamaha’s YZF-R3 and YZF-R7 are some of the friendliest supersports on the market. While the two models cater to different experience levels, they both prioritize handling, reliability, and practicality over outright power. That’s what keeps many beginner and intermediate riders returning to R World. Now, in 2023, Team Blue adds a little more spice to the R3 and R7 recipe.
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
RideApart
What Extremely Rare Piece Of Harley History Is Lurking Inside This Crate?
Museums are great places to reflect on some of the amazing things that humanity has accomplished—and without exception, they’re even better when they’re curated by enthusiasts. Many a museum starts as a passion project for a reason—which is exactly the case with Dale’s Wheels Through Time in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
RideApart
BMW Motorrad's R 1250 RT And K 1600 Touring Bikes Storm Into India
The debut of BMW Motorrad's new touring range models in the Indian market has just been announced. The new BMW R 1250 RT, K 1600 GTL, K 1600 Bagger, and new BMW K 1600 Grand America make up the new heavyweight motorcycles. For clients who have reserved the newly released bikes in advance, deliveries will start in August, 2022.
RideApart
This Is How Fast A Stage-3 Harley Bagger Runs The Quarter-Mile
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are like LEGOs for adults. Looking for a throatier sound? There’s an exhaust and intake for that. Want more power and torque? Cams and big-bore kits should do the trick. While most manufacturers don’t recommend engine mods, the Motor Company fully encourages them, allowing riders to soup up their rides to the Nth degree.
RideApart
Delfast Now Offers Its Top 3.0i E-Bike At A Special Summer Discount In 2022
E-bike maker Delfast introduced its updated Top 3.0i flagship electric bike earlier in 2022. In combustion vehicles, an “i” is often used to indicate fuel injection—but that’s clearly not the case here. So, what does it mean? In Delfast’s case, the “i” stands for “intelligent,” because the newest member of the Top e-bike family now boasts an onboard computer.
RideApart
2023 GasGas RX 450F Rally Replica On Its Way Per Type Approval Docs
Think back to January, 2022, and what you were doing at that time. Were you watching the 2022 Dakar Rally? If so, then you may have witnessed Sam Sunderland take the win in the motorcycle category aboard his GasGas RC 450F. Now that it’s August, 2022, and OEMs are starting...
RideApart
Watch And Learn How To Fix Your Throttle Grip And Corner Better
If you’ve been riding for any length of time at all, you’re probably already aware that your riding suffers when you grip the handlebars too tightly. That fact holds true no matter what type of riding you’re doing. Beyond that, though, there’s also a better way to grip the throttle (and the bars in general) to get your bike to handle the way you want it to.
RideApart
Level Up Your Kawasaki Z900RS With Doremi's 80s-Inspired Kits
When it comes to transforming modern bikes into replicas of iconic models, there's really no better platform to work on than today's crop of neo-retro cafe-racers and scramblers. Indeed many aftermarket manufacturers have struck gold when it comes to these so called reverse resto-mod creations. One such company with an impeccable attention to detail is Doremi Collection from Japan, with its new offerings for the Kawasaki Z900RS.
RideApart
Hop To Debut OXO Electric Motorcycle In India In September 2022
In the world of electric motorcycles, there’s no denying that Asia is a melting pot of innovation. New electric two and three wheelers of all sizes and capacities appear to pop up left and right from manufacturers in China, Japan, and India. When it comes to India, the industry is bustling with new entrants such as the Ultraviolette F77, the affordable Ola S1 Pro, and soon, a new electric motorcycle from Hop in the form of the OXO.
RideApart
Held's New Fresco II Summer Touring Gloves Are Ready To Go The Distance
German gear and equipment manufacturer Held introduces its newest summer touring glove called the Fresco II. As its name suggests, the Fresco II is here to keep your hands cool and fresh on long hours on the saddle during the summer months. As is the case with all products from Held, the Fresco II adopts a simplistic design on the outside, but boasts an impressive array of features and tech on the inside. Let's take a closer look.
RideApart
Dominique Aegerter Levels Heavy Criticism On Energica MotoE Project
Things haven’t exactly gone Energica’s way in the MotoE World Cup. After securing a deal to provide all the race machines for the one-make electric race series, a fire at Spain’s Jerez Circuit forced FIM to shorten the inaugural season. Additional fires at the 2019 Austria Grand Prix and 2020 Spanish Grand Prix added more blemishes to Energica’s record, but they’ve since fixed the issues in 2021 and 2022.
RideApart
EWC Champ Sylvain Guintoli Hustles Suzuki Hayabusa Around The Track
Suzuki’s iconic Hayabusa is a staple at the drag strip, and for a good reason. The liter-plus GSX1300R debuted with a bang in 1999, claiming the world’s fastest production motorcycle title by reaching speeds up to 194 mph. Translating to peregrine falcon in English, the Hayabusa lived up to its name, but Suzuki has reined in the package over the model’s 23-year run.
RideApart
Life With UBCO 2x2 ADV Conclusion: Get You A Bike That Can Do Both
It’s hard to feel indifferent about a bike after you’ve lived with it for a little while, and gotten to know its strengths, quirks, and faults up close. Still, everything comes to an end at some point—and loaner bikes have to return from whence they came. So, after spending a few weeks with the UBCO 2x2 ADV, what are my lasting impressions?
RideApart
Bennetts Bike Social Spins Some Laps Aboard The Crighton CR700W
There’s one thing retired Grand Prix motorcycle racers criticize about modern MotoGP machines: electronics. Back in the two-stroke era, 500cc GP bikes were notoriously hard-edged. From peaky powerbands to bygone tire technology, former Grand Prix greats relied on their supple right wrists to stay out of the gravel pits.
RideApart
Watch A Pack Of KTM 890 Adventures Take On Single-Track Trails
Heavyweight adventure bikes are billed as go-anywhere, do-anything machines. They can tick off the miles on the motorway. They can tackle the trail. However, very few off-road riders would dare take their full-sized adventurers into the tight and technical terrain of single-track trails. Whether it's rock gardens or muddy conditions, single tracks give riders no other choice than to go over or through the obstacles.
