Chicago, IL

David Hochberg: Houses are on the market longer – Here’s why

Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about foreclosure activity and why the buyer has the power in the housing market. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
Wintrust Business Minute: Vegan mozzarella is coming to pizzerias in the Midwest

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Vegan mozzarella is coming to pizzerias in the Midwest, and you can thank Illinois-based food giant Archer Daniels Midland. The company is working with startup New Culture to launch the animal-free mozzarella in the U.S. market starting with Midwest pizzerias next year.
Wintrust Business Minute: Portillo’s looks outside of Illinois for growth

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Portillo’s says it’s looking outside Illinois for growth and the Sun Belt is getting much of the company’s attention. Bloomberg says five of seven new Portillo’s locations are opening in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Population growth in those areas is helping bolster expansion plans.
Wintrust Business Minute: High-profile businesses are coming and going from the Mag Mile

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. There are some high-profile comings and goings to report on North Michigan Avenue. Swiss crystal and jewelry maker Swarovski has announced it’s returning to the Magnificent Mile. Meanwhile, jewelry retailer Cartier is closing its store on Michigan Avenue and will move to Oak and Rush.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter

Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit.  As for who’s...
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
Village Statement on Possible Westfield Old Orchard Sale

During the recent creation of the Westfield Old Orchard Business District, the possibility of mall ownership changes or joint ventures were contemplated and addressed by Village leaders in the agreement between the Village of Skokie and Westfield Old Orchard. “The possibility always exists for significant properties to change ownership, as...
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza

Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
Red Tricycle Chicago

How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek

Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
97ZOK

One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois

For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces

Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
ORLAND PARK, IL

