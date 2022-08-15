Read full article on original website
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
wgnradio.com
David Hochberg: Houses are on the market longer – Here’s why
Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about foreclosure activity and why the buyer has the power in the housing market. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Vegan mozzarella is coming to pizzerias in the Midwest
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Vegan mozzarella is coming to pizzerias in the Midwest, and you can thank Illinois-based food giant Archer Daniels Midland. The company is working with startup New Culture to launch the animal-free mozzarella in the U.S. market starting with Midwest pizzerias next year.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Portillo’s looks outside of Illinois for growth
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Portillo’s says it’s looking outside Illinois for growth and the Sun Belt is getting much of the company’s attention. Bloomberg says five of seven new Portillo’s locations are opening in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Population growth in those areas is helping bolster expansion plans.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: High-profile businesses are coming and going from the Mag Mile
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. There are some high-profile comings and goings to report on North Michigan Avenue. Swiss crystal and jewelry maker Swarovski has announced it’s returning to the Magnificent Mile. Meanwhile, jewelry retailer Cartier is closing its store on Michigan Avenue and will move to Oak and Rush.
Illinois’ Most Expensive Homes Can Be Found In These Suburbs
So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
The Food Guy: One Suburban Strip Mall Contains Two Remarkable Japanese Restaurants
One of the best places to find hidden gem restaurants are in seemingly-innocuous strip malls, and a great example of that can be found in suburban Des Plaines, where one such mall features not one but two incredible Japanese restaurant options that are run by the same chef. The strip...
skokie.org
Village Statement on Possible Westfield Old Orchard Sale
During the recent creation of the Westfield Old Orchard Business District, the possibility of mall ownership changes or joint ventures were contemplated and addressed by Village leaders in the agreement between the Village of Skokie and Westfield Old Orchard. “The possibility always exists for significant properties to change ownership, as...
qrockonline.com
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Milk & Honey Café Staffers Quit Over Pay Changes And New Management
WICKER PARK — Four staffers at Wicker Park’s Milk & Honey Café walked off the job last week, saying new leaders cut into their tips, created a toxic work environment and did not care for the cafe like its original owner. The staffers quit Aug. 9 after...
Eater
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza
Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Helpful money-saving tips from "America's Biggest Cheapskate"
Cynthia Johnson won the honor of being named "America's Biggest Cheapskate." Now, she joins Good Day Chicago to share some of her best money-saving tips.
fox32chicago.com
American Airlines to buy supersonic jets, would take passengers from Chicago to Orlando in 46 minutes
CHICAGO - Fasten your seat belt for the shortest ride of your life. American Airlines will become the second U.S. carrier to purchase supersonic jets, virtually cutting travel times in half. It means much less time to enjoy your complimentary peanuts. American Airlines announced Tuesday it will buy up to...
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
wlsam.com
Nisos Mediterranean Restaurant – New Greek restaurant in the heart of Chicago
During the pandemic, Jason Chan decided to quit his job to become the Director of Operations at Nisos Mediterranean Restaurant. He and the Steve Cochran Show talk about his own personal philosophy and how to keep a positive attitude during rough times.
One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois
For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces
Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next month
A grocery store location that is part of a popular national discount supermarket chain will host its re-grand opening event next month to celebrate its new and improved store. Read on to learn more.
Illinois Diner Dubbed One of America’s Best Vegan Restaurants
If you have a friend who lives a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, finding a place where everyone can agree on the food is a tough call. Where do you go? Meat eaters tend to stay away from places that specialize in vegan menus. It might be because they've never had...
