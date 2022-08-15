ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ZDNet

Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299

Normally starting at $1,199, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299 is an absolute steal. It features a 108MP rear camera combined with three additional cameras to make capturing moments on your phone better than ever. With its 6.8-inch QLED screen with scene optimization, you can stream, work, and play with incredible picture quality.
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
notebookcheck.net

Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light

A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
24/7 Wall St.

Best Buy Is In Trouble

Best Buy, the massive consumer electronics retailer, is not giving up on retail sales. However, it has begun a move to abandon the channel. According to The Wall Street Journal, e-commerce sales in particular have moved Best Buy to cut store based jobs. The problem driven by retailers who cut store jobs is that it […]
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

Samsung has addressed some of the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly by way of a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor, but there's still plenty of room left for further improvement. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water-resistant foldables out there.
technewstoday.com

How to Update Wi-Fi Driver?

The best way to keep your device drivers up to date is to allow them update automatically. When the Wi-Fi interface is not working or running slow, updating the Wi-Fi drivers can do wonders for you. On Windows, you can perform Wi-Fi driver updates through the device manager. Or, you...
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which should you wear?

Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Watch lineup consists of two models: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The Watch 5 Pro is a new addition to the series featuring a more durable design that can take on rugged terrains easily. But the Galaxy Watch 5 also features a strengthened screen and a bigger battery. If you are in the market for one of the best Android smartwatches, do you take home the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro? Is the extra protection worth the cost? Let's find out.
ZDNet

How to use the Route tile on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

So the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro grabbed your attention, with its massive battery and Google Wear OS powered by Samsung, and now you have this big beautiful puck on your wrist. As you scroll through the available tiles to swipe through from the watch face, you notice a new one you have never seen before on previous smartwatches, called Route. It turns out this is a special software feature only available on the Pro model.
ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Best wireless earbuds for Galaxy phone fans

Earlier this month Samsung announced a handful of new devices, all slated to begin arriving on Aug. 26. There are new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. Shortly after the event ended, I received a review sample of the Buds 2 Pro.
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
ZDNet

The 7 best Labor Day deals at Amazon: Save $70 on AirPods Pro

Even though Labor Day means summer is coming to an end and it's time to put away your favorite white pants, the holiday on September 5 this year also means an influx of deals and low prices. While Amazon may not have a designated "Labor Day Sale," it does have lower prices and deals leading up to and on the holiday. From air fryers to AirPods, Amazon has some quality discounted items you should look out for starting early September.
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
ZDNet

The best Apple Labor Day deals: Knock $300 off your next MacBook

It's no secret that Apple has some of the best tech products on the market, but finding them at a discount can be tricky. With Labor Day only a few weeks away, it's a great time to start perusing for some great Apple deals. Right now, the tech giant is finishing up its back-to-school sales, but there are some good deals still around if you know where to look.
ZDNet

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) review: M1 owners aren't missing out

The MacBook Air grabbed most of the headlines at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, boasting a sleek new design and the introduction of Apple's second-generation M2 system-on-chip (SoC). That's hardly surprising since the MacBook Air is, according to Apple, "the world's best selling laptop", but it meant that this more modest update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro went almost unnoticed -- in fact, it got barely a minute during the opening WWDC Keynote speech.
