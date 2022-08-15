Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Alicia Keys, Swiss Beatz Dance in Skates in Roller Disco After 'High-Energy' Radio City Show
Apart from Madonna, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz certainly know how to bust a move while in their roller skates.The two went to one of New York City's growing roller disco rinks and celebrated their successful Radio City show. The afterparty was quite a hit, with many other artists coming to celebrate and dance with them.
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win
Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
2 Chainz Settles With Pablo Escobar Estate & Looks To Grow Esco Restaurant Chain
Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz is ready to expand his Esco eatery empire with Atlanta entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. The pair recently settled their two-year legal battle with the estate of late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, resolving a $10 million trademark lawsuit for a reported $15,000. And now, the brand signed on its first franchisee, […]
Jelly Roll Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to New LP ‘Ballads of the Broken’
Singer and rapper Jelly Roll rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Aug. 20), leading as the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his new album, Ballads of the Broken. The LP, released via Bailee & Buddy/Broken Bow/BMG/BBMG, debuts at No. 166 on the Billboard 200 with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s his third entry on the chart, after A Beautiful Disaster (No. 97 peak) and Self Medicated (No. 110), both in 2020. The Nashville native became a Hot 100 First-Timer in July...
Lunay’s Sound Keeps Evolving with Age
Lunay’s youthful charisma and catchy melodies make him one to watch, and as the new releases keep flowing, fans are on the edge of their seats anticipating what’s to come next from the breakout urbano star. El Niño, the Puerto Rican artist’s sophomore album, released in May 2021, captures the sonic evolution of the young star’s transition from boyhood to manhood, exploring ballads, rap, and perreo hits, featuring cameos from Anitta, Chanell, and Zion (of Zion y Lennox) to name a few. Honda and Billboard teamed up to highlight the rising star and his growing catalog, to create a unique stage...
Billboard
Warner Music and Lee Daniels Formally Announce Joint Venture
The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which won a Grammy at the 2022 awards, was the venture's first project. Warner Recorded Music and director, writer and producer Lee Daniels formally announced a joint venture covering music projects globally today (Aug. 16). The venture’s first project actually came out last year, as the soundtrack to the Daniels-directed film The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which starred Andra Day and earned her a nomination for best actress at the Academy Awards and a win for best actress in a motion picture, drama at the Golden Globes. The soundtrack, released by Warner Records — which has also released all of Day’s recorded music to date — won a Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for visual media as well.
How SEVENTEEN Navigated Contract Negotiations & Pandemic Concerns to Arrive at Their Celebratory Albums & Tour
SEVENTEEN made their post-pandemic return to international fans with the Aug. 10 Vancouver kick-off concert of their “Be the Sun” world tour. While the arena show focused on high-cardio and intricate performances from the six albums the K-pop powerhouses churned out these last two years, there was an undeniable sentimentality for this stage comeback. “We’re really, really happy to be here,” member Joshua told the Canadian crowd, his doe eyes sparkling when addressing the fans ahead of their encore. “We had a great time here while resting and an even more amazing time with you guys — the energy out here...
Anitta & Missy Elliott Team Up For Vibrant Funk Track ‘Lobby’: Watch the Video
Anitta and Missy Elliott have brought their highly anticipated collaboration to life, officially releasing the single and music video for “Lobby” via Warner Records Thursday (Aug. 18). The new collaboration, produced by Ryan Tedder, is an English-language funk and disco fusion with the flirtatious chorus “kiss me from the roof to the lobby.” Missy joins the track with her rap verses. “Lobby” comes on the heels of Anitta’s Maluma-assisted “El Que Espera,” both of which form part of Anitta’s Versions of Me Deluxe album set for Aug. 25. “I wanted Missy on a song, but I never thought that would be possible,”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bow Wow Announces "The Millennium Tour: Turn Up" With Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Crime Mob, Bobby V & More
Get ready to get punched in the face by nostalgia because The Millennium Tour is back in action. This tour first came together with B2K as the headliner and floated through the U.S., selling out arenas from coast to coast. There was a bit of controversy behind the scenes because it came during the height of Omarion and Fizz's B2K beef, and these days, it doesn't look like the Pop-R&B quartet will be able to lay their swords down long enough to chase that Millennium bag.
Billboard
Could Spotify’s New Ticketing Venture Backfire?
Supporters say the streaming giant could help grow concert audiences, but there are questions about whether its model is sustainable. Spotify’s entry into the ticketing market has generated significant interest among independent venue owners and managers, but the way the streaming giant plans to acquire the tickets it will sell may not be sustainable over the long term.
Camilo & Grupo Firme Gift Fans New Banda Anthem ‘Alaska’: Watch the Music Video
Camilo and Grupo Firme have gifted fans a new banda anthem that, at its core, is a heartbreak song. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion, “Alaska” is the Colombian artist and the Mexican group’s first joint effort. The track — which really thrives on a play on words à la Camilo — arrived alongside a music video directed by singer-songwriter Evaluna (also Camilo’s wife). In it, Evaluna becomes the designated driver to Camilo and the Firme crew as they sing their sorrows away while taking more than a few tequila shots. Ahead of the track’s release Thursday...
Nicki Minaj Scores Highest Debut on Australia’s Chart With ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is the super freaky debut on Australia’s singles chart, as it bows at No. 4 for the fastest start this week. “Super Freaky Girl” is the Trinidadian rapper’s first solo release since 2019’s “Megatron,” and her first ARIA Top 10 single since 2014’s “Bed of Lies,” which peaked at No. 7. The fresh track samples the late Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” and is lifted from Minaj’s forthcoming fifth studio album. Its strong first week isn’t enough to topple Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which returns to the summit, up 2-1, for a seventh non-consecutive week atop...
HipHopDX.com
Swizz Beatz Hits The Studio With Nas, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jadakiss & The-Dream
New York, NY – Nas, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dave East and Jadakiss recently linked up for a late-night studio session, sparking excitement amongst their fans. Swizz Beatz shared a multi-slide post to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) featuring several black-and-white photos of the Illmatic legend sitting in front of a mixing board. He wrote in the caption: “NYC NIGHTS” followed by several Statue of Liberty emojis.
Kelly Clarkson Launches Nationwide ‘Kellyoke’ Search for Duet Partner
The Kelly Clarkson Show is hitting the road to find Kelly Clarkson the perfect “Kellyoke” partner! On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the show took to social media to announce its nationwide talent search with Clarkson spelling out the goal of the contest. “Hey, what’s up, America? Have you ever wanted to sing a duet with me? I thought so. Well, your chance is finally here,” she said in the Instagram video. “This summer we’re taking The Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America and virtually on TikTok using the hashtag #KellyokeSearch.” The Kellyoke Search Bus...
Rosalia Is Heartbroken but Living Life in ‘Despecha’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English
Last month, Rosalía dropped her first-ever mambo coined “Despechá,” produced by Chris Jedi and Gaby Music. The electro-merengue and mambo fusion, about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak, was inspired by the music of Dominican artists Juan Luis Guerra, Omega and Fefita La Grande. “There are many ways to be Despechá. In this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she expressed in a statement. With this new single, which Rosalía first teased on tour, the Spanish singer earned her second top 10 on Tropical Airplay,...
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Yacht Rockin’ Appearance With Beck, Tenacious D at L.A. Fundraiser
The star-studded lineup for director/writer Judd Apatow’s benefit for the Victims First organization at Los Angeles’ Largo club on Tuesday (Aug. 16) was already packed. Then, during a chill stroll through Seals & Croft’s yacht rock staple “Summer Breeze” things got turned up to an acoustic 11. As Beck and Tenacious D gently leaned into the 1972 Billboard Hot 100 No. 6 charting song with an assist from producer/pianist Greg Kurstin and actor John C. Reilly, the audience at the 280-capacity club exploded in excitement when Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl casually walked out on stage to add some “nah-nah-nah-nah” backing...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Times a Female Emcee Earned the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award
There are only three female acts ever to be awarded the “I Am Hip Hop” award, the prestigious lifetime achievement recognition given to artists who embody, through music, influence and what it means to be hip hop. Trailblazers and pioneers in their right. Each of these awardees all have, over their illustrious careers, proven to be exemplary figures of the culture. They join the likes of Grandmaster Flash, KRS-One, Russell Simmons, Rakim, and many more.
abovethelaw.com
Rick Ross' Family Gets Hit With A Civil Penalty In One Of The Corniest Ways Possible
Rap is littered with stories of rags to riches and rags again. Which is why it is such a pleasure to pay homage to musicians who applied some common sense to the rhymes they traded in for dollars. Rappers turning Singers are cool, but what is really powerful is some entrepreneurship. Take Chamillionaire for example. He went from Riding Dirty to investment ventures and CEOship. Another example is Rick Ross who, despite fumbling a major Reebok deal over some questionable lyrics, still finds ways to diversify his portfolio beyond music about Maybachs. As nice as it is to branch out into different ventures and pay homage to pears, properly paying your employees is even sweeter.
Billboard
The Deals: Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello Signs With PPL; Capitol Uploads Virtual Rapper FN Meka
Producer/DJ Steve Angello, a member of the electronic music supergroup Swedish House Mafia, signed with PPL to administer his international neighboring rights collections. Virtual rapper FN Meka signed to Capitol Records. According to a press release, the “AR” artist has drawn over 1 billion views and 10 million followers on TikTok. Capitol recently released “Florida Water,” FN Meka’s single with Gunna and gaming streamer Cody “Clix” Conrod. The song was simultaneously made available to Clix’s fans through a partnership with Slip.Stream, allowing creators to use the music on YouTube and Twitch without monetization or takedowns.
Beyoncé Spends a Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Chart
Beyoncé spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, maintaining her status as the top musical act in the U.S., thanks to the continued success of her new album Renaissance. The set ranks at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 89,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, after it launched at No. 1 a week earlier with the second-largest weekly total for an album this year. It also became the first album released in 2022 by a woman to rule the ranking. Beyoncé concurrently charts seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “Break My...
