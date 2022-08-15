Read full article on original website
Best Used Ford Fusion Model Years to Buy
Find out what makes these used Ford Fusion model years the best ones to buy. The post Best Used Ford Fusion Model Years to Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
8 Most Improved Cars of 2022 According to U.S. News
Here's a look at the eight most improved cars for the 2022 model year, according to the outlet U.S. News! The post 8 Most Improved Cars of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Truth About Cars
Dodge Unleashes a Festival of Internal Combustion
In the face of an inevitable EV onslaught, Dodge is determined not to go quietly into that good night. Yesterday, they showed plans for a half-dozen Charger/Challenger special editions for its final model year in 2023, tag-teamed a shop in Florida to make Chally convertibles, and heralded the return of the Durango Hellcat.
Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Ford Ranger Trim
Find out why experts don't think you should be buying the same 2022 Ford Ranger as everyone else. The post Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Ford Ranger Trim appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
This Honda CBX With A Six-Into-Six Exhaust Is An Exhilarating Beast
The year was 1978, and Honda had just unleashed the CBX on the world. Now, no OEM can know the future—and so, there’s no way that Honda could have known its completely bonkers six-cylinder bid at a return to racing glory was here for a good time, not a long time. Like many of the best Honda bikes throughout history, the CBX was only around for a scant few years before it was discontinued in 1982.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign
The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.
Hacker jailbreaks control unit that stops farmers repairing their tractors, then runs Doom on it
John Deere manufactures equipment that it keeps an extraordinarily tight grip on.
Consumer Reports Hates the Cabin Noise in the Subaru WRX, but It’s Not as Bad as 1 Fan-Favorite Sports Car
Consumer Reports doesn't like the cabin noise present in the 2022 Subaru WRX, but notes a different fan-favorite sports car is much worse. The post Consumer Reports Hates the Cabin Noise in the Subaru WRX, but It’s Not as Bad as 1 Fan-Favorite Sports Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2023 Ford Ranger Over a Toyota Tacoma
With these four key advantages, the 2023 Ford Ranger offers pickup truck shoppers compelling reasons to choose to buy it instead of the 2023 Toyota Tacoma. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2023 Ford Ranger Over a Toyota Tacoma appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do UPS Trucks Have Air Conditioning?
UPS delivery trucks are responsible for delivering millions of packages. But, do they have air conditioning? The post Do UPS Trucks Have Air Conditioning? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
The Dodge Charger and Challenger Muscle Cars Are Toast, but There’s Good News
The Dodge Charger and Challenger won't return for 2024. Dodge has seven special editions planned for 2023, which will be released in a few weeks. The post The Dodge Charger and Challenger Muscle Cars Are Toast, but There’s Good News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Can Buy A New 2023 Ford 7-Seat Excursion
Ford hasn't made the massive Excursion SUV for years, but now you can buy a new one from MegaRexx. The post You Can Buy A New 2023 Ford 7-Seat Excursion appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
We Tried The Cheapest Cordless Power Drill At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
Outside of buying, say, a 2x4 or a flat of pansies, what could be a more prototypical Home Depot shopping experience than picking up a cordless drill?
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Chevy Silverado is a good truck, but it's not perfect. Here's why you should totally buy the new Silverado - and why you might want to skip it. The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 Fooling You About Its Actual Off-Road Capability?
Does the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 deliver the off-road goods you need? Check out what this midsize truck brings to the table. The post Is the GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 Fooling You About Its Actual Off-Road Capability? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Includes An Updated Duramax Diesel Engine
Chevrolet’s future is electric, but the blue-collar brand isn’t giving up on combustion power quite yet. As part of the introduction of the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, Chevy buried an update about the Silverado’s excellent diesel powerplant. Starting with the 2023 model year, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six...
