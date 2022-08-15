Read full article on original website
All the Books to Read Before They Become TV Shows in 2022
Watch: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Talks TV Series. Nothing beats the experience of reading a really good book, but watching all of the characters you fell in love with come to life on the screen is pretty darn close. Thankfully, 2022 has delivered and will...
Watch the Chilling First Teaser for Peacock's A Friend of the Family
Watch: Jan Broberg Says Acting Helped Her Heal After Abductions. The first teaser for A Friend of the Family is finally here. On Aug. 18, Peacock released a sneak peek at their highly anticipated true crime drama based on the 1970s kidnappings of Jan Broberg, which were also the subject of the wildly popular 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Zoë Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially "Drawn" to Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Watch: Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC. Just like magic, Zoë Kravitz felt a connection to Channing Tatum before they even met. When casting for her directorial debut thriller film Pussy Island, the Batman star knew that role of Slater King, a tech mogul, should be played by "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." The role in question eventually went to Kravitz's now-boyfriend, who the actress admitted was her "first choice."
See Catherine Zeta-Jones Slay as Morticia Adams For Netflix’s Wednesday
Watch: "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind. As fall quickly approaches, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the spook-filled series Wednesday, which centers on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. And while the spotlight is on the creepy teen, the rest of the Addams family is getting in on the fun, too.
16 TV Characters Who 100% Absolutely Never Should Have Died, And 17 Who Were So Bad They Needed To Be Killed Off
Every single day, I ask myself why Eddie Munson deserved his fate.
Hannah Montana Casting Director Confirms These 2 Stars Were Up for Miley Cyrus' Part
Watch: Natalia Dyer Reflects on Role in Hannah Montana Movie. What if the role of Hannah Montana went to another star?. That's the question Disney fans are asking after discovering a must-see TikTok from the show's casting director. Back in 2006, Miley Cyrus won over the hearts of many as...
Angus Cloud Says Filming ‘Euphoria’ Is Way More Grueling Than Working at a Fried Chicken Restaurant
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud was surprised by how tiring the days can be on set, comparing it to his old job working in a restaurant.
HBO Unveils Fiery New House of the Dragon Teaser
Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On. House of the Dragon is turning up the heat. The later teaser for the Game of Thrones prequel series, released Aug. 18, sees dragons soar above the shores of Westeros, where soldiers fight on both boats and land in the war named the Dance of the Dragons.
Michael Caine Reveals Hilarious Advice That John Wayne Gave Him
Michael Caine has over 176 acting credits and two Oscar wins to his name and the movie star is active in Hollywood today with no plans to retire soon. That being said, 1966 is one year that he can’t ever forget, because it was during this time the movie that introduced him to the American audience, Alfie, was produced. Also, he set foot on American soil for the first time and was fortunate enough to meet the legendary John Wayne.
Mira Sorvino Reflects on Death of Dad Paul Sorvino in Heartbreaking Message
Mira Sorvino knows the pain of losing a loved one firsthand. Just a few weeks after her father Paul Sorvino's passing, the actress sent her love and support to anyone who is also grieving the death of a parent. "I miss you Dad!!!" she wrote in an Aug. 17 tweet,...
See Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and More Get Silly Euphoria in Season 2 Blooper Reel
Watch: "Euphoria" Star Addresses Plot Twist RUMORS and Fan Reactions!. Euphoria proves it can deliver some laughs—but only when they're in blooper form. HBO released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the hit series' second season, and while the Emmy-nominated series is best known for its dramatic storylines, it seems like the cast isn't always keeping it serious on set. There was a lot to love about the nearly four-minute video, from the many laughs Angus Cloud repeatedly forgetting his lines.
Jonah Hill Pens Open Letter Explaining Why He'll No Longer Promote His Own Movies
Watch: Jonah Hill Says He's DONE Making Public Appearances. Jonah Hill is changing his approach went it comes to his projects. The Superbad actor has finished his upcoming documentary Stutz, which is teased to explore mental health alongside Jonah and his therapist. Although the 38-year-old directed and starred in the film, he has declared he won't be making media appearances to promote the piece.
Stranger Things' David Harbour Reveals His Totally "Embarrassing" Vecna Song
MON - THURS 11:30PM. Watch: Stranger Things: Inside Winona Ryder & David Harbour's JUICY Hook Up. David Harbour knows his Vecna song—and it's not what we'd expect. One would think the song that would save the Stranger Thing star from the grasp of the series villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) would be one of his wife Lily Allen's tunes. But for his actual pick, he's throwing it back to the '90s.
Anne Heche Shared Who She'd Pick to Portray Her in Biopic Months Before Her Death
Just months before her death from injuries sustained in a fiery car crash, Anne Heche revealed who she wanted to portray her in a story about her life. On Aug. 16, David Yontef of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast released a clip from an interview with the Donnie Brasco star, during which she shared her top two choices for her hypothetical biopic.
How Lili Reinhart Bounced Back After Riverdale Passed on Her First Audition
Watch: Lili Reinhart Says Riverdale PASSED on Her First Audition!. If at first you don't succeed try, try again. That's the lesson Lili Reinhart learned on the road to sealing the deal for her role of Betty in Riverdale. In an interview with E! News, the actress shared how experiencing rejection actually motivated her to keep pursuing for a spot on The CW series.
Watch Selena Gomez Give a Room-by-Room Tour of the Hannah Montana House
Watch: See Selena Gomez's Message on Body Positivity. We can add "tour guide" to Selena Gomez's list of job titles. In a behind-the-scenes video exclusive to E! News, Selena gives a tour of the Malibu mansion used to film season four of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, premiering Aug. 18. Wondering why the abode looks so familiar? Well, the home's exterior was used on Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006 to 2011.
Christine Quinn Leaving Netflix’s Selling Sunset After 5 Seasons
Watch: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Denies Faking COVID to Skip Reunion. Selling Sunset is losing one of its original cast members—and arguably its biggest source of drama. Christine Quinn, who has been a fixture on the show since its first season, will not return to the Netflix real estate...
Neve Campbell Books Starring Role on David E. Kelley's New ABC Drama
Watch: Neve Campbell Reveals Why She Won't Return for Scream 6. Neve Campbell is staying booked and busy. The actress is set to star on David E. Kelley's upcoming ABC drama Avalon, E! News has confirmed. Based on a short story by Michael Connelly, the series takes place in the...
