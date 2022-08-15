ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

E! News

All the Books to Read Before They Become TV Shows in 2022

Watch: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Talks TV Series. Nothing beats the experience of reading a really good book, but watching all of the characters you fell in love with come to life on the screen is pretty darn close. Thankfully, 2022 has delivered and will...
E! News

Watch the Chilling First Teaser for Peacock's A Friend of the Family

Watch: Jan Broberg Says Acting Helped Her Heal After Abductions. The first teaser for A Friend of the Family is finally here. On Aug. 18, Peacock released a sneak peek at their highly anticipated true crime drama based on the 1970s kidnappings of Jan Broberg, which were also the subject of the wildly popular 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
E! News

Zoë Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially "Drawn" to Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Watch: Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC. Just like magic, Zoë Kravitz felt a connection to Channing Tatum before they even met. When casting for her directorial debut thriller film Pussy Island, the Batman star knew that role of Slater King, a tech mogul, should be played by "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." The role in question eventually went to Kravitz's now-boyfriend, who the actress admitted was her "first choice."
E! News

HBO Unveils Fiery New House of the Dragon Teaser

Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On. House of the Dragon is turning up the heat. The later teaser for the Game of Thrones prequel series, released Aug. 18, sees dragons soar above the shores of Westeros, where soldiers fight on both boats and land in the war named the Dance of the Dragons.
DoYouRemember?

Michael Caine Reveals Hilarious Advice That John Wayne Gave Him

Michael Caine has over 176 acting credits and two Oscar wins to his name and the movie star is active in Hollywood today with no plans to retire soon. That being said, 1966 is one year that he can’t ever forget, because it was during this time the movie that introduced him to the American audience, Alfie, was produced. Also, he set foot on American soil for the first time and was fortunate enough to meet the legendary John Wayne.
E! News

See Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and More Get Silly Euphoria in Season 2 Blooper Reel

Watch: "Euphoria" Star Addresses Plot Twist RUMORS and Fan Reactions!. Euphoria proves it can deliver some laughs—but only when they're in blooper form. HBO released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the hit series' second season, and while the Emmy-nominated series is best known for its dramatic storylines, it seems like the cast isn't always keeping it serious on set. There was a lot to love about the nearly four-minute video, from the many laughs Angus Cloud repeatedly forgetting his lines.
E! News

Jonah Hill Pens Open Letter Explaining Why He'll No Longer Promote His Own Movies

Watch: Jonah Hill Says He's DONE Making Public Appearances. Jonah Hill is changing his approach went it comes to his projects. The Superbad actor has finished his upcoming documentary Stutz, which is teased to explore mental health alongside Jonah and his therapist. Although the 38-year-old directed and starred in the film, he has declared he won't be making media appearances to promote the piece.
E! News

Stranger Things' David Harbour Reveals His Totally "Embarrassing" Vecna Song

MON - THURS 11:30PM. Watch: Stranger Things: Inside Winona Ryder & David Harbour's JUICY Hook Up. David Harbour knows his Vecna song—and it's not what we'd expect. One would think the song that would save the Stranger Thing star from the grasp of the series villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) would be one of his wife Lily Allen's tunes. But for his actual pick, he's throwing it back to the '90s.
E! News

How Lili Reinhart Bounced Back After Riverdale Passed on Her First Audition

Watch: Lili Reinhart Says Riverdale PASSED on Her First Audition!. If at first you don't succeed try, try again. That's the lesson Lili Reinhart learned on the road to sealing the deal for her role of Betty in Riverdale. In an interview with E! News, the actress shared how experiencing rejection actually motivated her to keep pursuing for a spot on The CW series.
E! News

Watch Selena Gomez Give a Room-by-Room Tour of the Hannah Montana House

Watch: See Selena Gomez's Message on Body Positivity. We can add "tour guide" to Selena Gomez's list of job titles. In a behind-the-scenes video exclusive to E! News, Selena gives a tour of the Malibu mansion used to film season four of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, premiering Aug. 18. Wondering why the abode looks so familiar? Well, the home's exterior was used on Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006 to 2011.
E! News

E! News

