Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Safeties Must Play Starring Roles in Jim Knowles' New Defensive Scheme This Fall
By now, you know exactly who Jim Knowles is and why Columbus’ burgeoning vegan restaurant scene was not the (main) reason he moved from Stillwater, Oklahoma last winter. Despite facing off against the best offense in the country every single day in practice, the rave reviews have already begun rolling in about his immediate impact on the Ohio State football program.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud, Corey Dennis, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown Discuss QB Development at OSU
C.J. Stroud is entering the 2022 season full of confidence. And why wouldn't he, after his first year as a starter at Ohio State resulted in him finishing as a Heisman finalist and a slew of conference accolades. What's scary is Stroud feels he could be even better in the...
Ohio State, Ryan Day has more experienced Buckeye team looking to make a title run in 2022
In comparison to some years, it’s been a relatively quiet preseason for Ohio State. At this time a year ago, the Buckeyes had a number of questions surrounding starters and the depth chart with plenty of new faces stepping into bigger roles. This year has been different. “Probably just...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Seven In-State Commits Set to Begin Senior Seasons, Future Buckeyes Make Social Media Pitches to Keon Keeley
It’s high school football season in Ohio. Some schools will begin their seasons on Thursday evening, while others kick off on Friday. Yours truly will be in Cleveland on Thursday night to watch 2023 four-star linebacker commitment Arvell Reese and 2024 four-star cornerback target Bryce West, while I’ll be watching 2024 four-star safety target Garrett Stover on Friday. If you don’t want to wait for for more coverage on Eleven Warriors, you can follow along on Twitter for video clips from both nights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Gene Smith expects an Ohio State win over Notre Dame 'like we historically have done'
Gene Smith enters another year as AD at Ohio State. Heading into the 2022 college football season, Smith is not lacking confidence in his Buckeye program. While meeting with the media Thursday, Smith addressed the season opener against Notre Dame. An Irish alum, Smith admitted he does love his alma mater.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Wide Receiver Kaleb Brown Becomes First Summer Enrollee to Lose Black Stripe in 2022
It can be hard to stand out in a loaded wide receiver room with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and others, but that wasn't a problem for Kaleb Brown. The freshman wide receiver has impressed the Ohio State coaching staff since his arrival in June, and he was awarded on Tuesday with the removal of his black stripe, becoming the Buckeyes’ first summer enrollee to lose his black stripe this year.
Ohio State Football: Kevin Wilson concerned about run game
The Ohio State football team is hard at work before their first game in just over two weeks. They are using these last few days of Fall camp to get ready for their opener against Notre Dame. Unfortunately, there’s still one aspect of the offense that needs work. That...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Lorenzo Sr. weighs in on the Brothers Styles
The Buckeyes start the season with a mega matchup against Notre Dame, just the seventh meeting between the two. Ohio State is on a four-game winning streak, with all of those games after 1995. The game inside the game is the matchup of the Styles brothers. Lorenzo is a sophomore receiver at Notre Dame and Sonny, a freshman safety at Ohio State. Before the fall training camps, the Football Fever sat down with their father, Lorenzo Sr. who also starred as a linebacker at Ohio State before a six-year NFL career."We've enjoyed seeing the boys get to this point but there is still a lot of work to do," elder Styles told The Football Fever's Obie Stillwell who quizzed his former teammate on his input regarding the schools his son's picked."I was really overbearing on myself because I was filling out spreadsheets for about 15 schools," said Styles Sr. as he rated the pros and cons for each school.The Football Fever sat down with Lorenzo and Sonny too and their story is coming up the week of the game. The Buckeyes host the Fighting Irish Saturday Sept. 3rd at 7:30 pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
OSU’s Harrison shuts off outside noise
COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison likes new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense because it allows him and his teammates to make plays and be more active. But there’s another place Harrison plans to be less active in his fourth season with the Buckeyes. That...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Ohio State's X factor for 2022 season
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ohio State entering the 2022 season. Coming off of an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are the No. 2 in many preseason rankings, including the Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and ESPN’s Power Rankings. ESPN’s Power Rankings include each...
One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delaware, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marion Pleasant football team will have a game with Buckeye Valley High School on August 18, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
614now.com
After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening
Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
Comments / 0