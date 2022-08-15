Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Woods Cross uses 21-0 second-half run to score Brody Benson's first win with Wildcats
KEARNS — Brock Tandy broke free 40 yards for the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter, snagged a pass from Woods Cross quarterback Lock Smoot over the middle of the field, then doubled back down the opposite sideline toward his teamamtes. After smashing into a...
ksl.com
Preliminary plan in works to bring professional baseball to Cache County
LOGAN — If all goes as planned, professional baseball will be coming to Cache Valley. An ownership group that includes Ogden Raptors owner Dave Baggott has signed a letter of intent with Alex Bearnson and a Providence city landowner to place a new Pioneer League baseball franchise and new ballpark in the area by 2024.
Herald-Journal
New men’s champ at Logan River
There is a new men’s club champion at the Logan River Golf Course. Dylan Hardy, who only trailed briefly for one hole during the whole match-play tournament and that was in the semifinals, started strong and took advantage of some misfortune by Taylor Hansen Wednesday in the championship match. Hardy never trailed in the finale and went on to win 7-up.
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
In-N-Out Burger opening Wednesday near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice for the much anticipated Wednesday opening of its new Logan restaurant. In a press release made available to the news media on Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet: “Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will...
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green. The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies work to retrieve truck sinking in Pineview Reservoir
PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several law enforcement agencies responded to Pineview Reservoir on Tuesday to retrieve a truck that was sinking into the water after the driver escaped. “On 08/16/2022 at 8:49 am Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber...
ksl.com
Walking the walk in Ogden
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Power is back on in Bountiful after power outage affected at least 5,200
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful City reported at least 5,200 people were without power in the northeast part of the city. Power has now been restored. Bountiful City took to Twitter Monday evening to announce the power outage. According to Bountiful City Light & Power, investigators determined the cause to...
ksl.com
Davis School District installs districtwide surveillance system
CLEARFIELD — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It's part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was about the size of a...
71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
Herald-Journal
Emergency responders tend to multiple accidents near Tremonton over weekend
Last weekend was a busy one for emergency personnel in the Tremonton/Garland area, who responded to at least three accidents in the area. On Saturday, Tremonton ambulances 32 and 35, along with the Rescue 31 fire engine responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Bear River Bottoms on Highway 102 east of Tremonton. Upon arrival, responders found that several bystanders had stopped and were holding the vehicle off of the driver, who was partially ejected.
cachevalleydaily.com
Injured hiker rescued near Mantua Reservoir
MANTUA — Emergency crews were called to rescue an injured hiker Tuesday near Mantua Reservoir. The Brigham City Fire Department received the call around 11:50 a.m. According to Assistant Chief Michael Young, the woman was hiking near the top of the hill above the reservoir when she became injured. Ambulance and fire personnel arrived in the area, located the victim and began treating her wounds.
Suspicious package detonated after found inside Layton Hospital
A bomb squad was called out after a suspicious package was found inside a Layton hospital Thursday morning, but officials said there was no threat to patients or staff in the building.
