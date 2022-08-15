REVIEW: Phenomenal Pho and Udon Return to The Noodle Exchange at the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New SPAM Musubi Nigiri is a Fast Favorite From Hawaiʻi at the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
While the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicked off on July 14, a few of the food booths were scheduled to open later — including Hawaiʻi. Now, the day has finally come that the booth is open and ready to serve happy guests, so let’s check it out!
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Magic Kingdom 8/15/22 (New Food Items at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Collection, The Dapper Dans in Fall Outfits, & More)
Bon appétit! We are here at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival because four food booths are opening today and we are planning on trying the new food items. We will also be park hopping to Magic Kingdom later on as we are on the hunt for any new things we can find. Let's get started!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Vintage Beverages are Simple and Refreshing at BoardWalk Ice Cream on Disney’s BoardWalk
There’s a new way to cool off on Disney’s BoardWalk… or actually an old way, thanks to new vintage beverages at BoardWalk Ice Cream!. Three classic beverages that evoke old-fashioned diners have taken their place on the menu. Let’s get sipping and see how they are!
WDW News Today
15 Year-Old Boy Found Carrying Handgun Between Juice Boxes and Candy Bars at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Open, CSL Portrait Experience Price Hiked by $300, & More: Daily Recap (8/18/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 18, 2022.
WDW News Today
New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World
The Haunted Mansion's at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. Haunted Mansion Dress – $128. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features...
Roasted Pork Tenderloin Recipe
Are you looking for an easy (yet entirely impressive) recipe for dinner? Whether you're searching for a go-to weeknight meal, or a dish that is sure to surprise your guests, this is it. Say hello to this easy, delicious roasted pork tenderloin. "Pork can sometimes be the underdog when it comes to choosing meat for dinner," says recipe developer and food photographer Petar Marshall. Tenderloin's reputation for being bland or dry can often precede it, but not with this recipe. According to Marshall, this simple roasted pork tenderloin is absolutely jam-packed with flavor, thanks to the addition of a few simple ingredients.
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Up as Kona Cafe Undergoes Refurbishment at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
As scheduled, Kona Cafe is currently under refurbishment at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, with construction walls already up around the restaurant. The walls span the length of the restaurant, with dark curtains hung overhead. In keeping with the theme of the resort, some of the walls feature an orange...
WDW News Today
Food Prices Increased Across Disneyland Resort
Get ready to pay more to eat across the Disneyland Resort, as food prices have increased both big and small as of Wednesday. To name just a few examples, over at The Tropical Hideaway in Disneyland, the price of a standard Dole Whip has risen fifty cents, from $5.99 to $6.49. The same increase has hit a bag of potato chips, from $3.49 to $3.99. For something smaller, the price of a side of bao sauce has nearly doubled. from $0.59 to $1.19.
12tomatoes.com
Copycat Fiesta Lime Chicken
Make this family favorite right at home. Of all the places to grab dinner, Applebee’s is known for having really tasty and unique menu items. Among them is their fiesta lime chicken which is first marinated, then sautéd, then baked with some pepper jack cheese. Talk about the full treatment! It’s the combination of all these steps together that ensures this chicken always comes out juicy and full of flavor.
Eater
Making Arancine, a Sicilian Street Food Staple That’s Gooey, Crunchy, and Cheesy, All at the Same Time
At the cafe Ke Palle Arancine d’Autore, chef Guiseppe Di Forti rolls and deep-fried balls of gooey, cheesy, parboiled rice to make arancine, a street food favorite in Sicily. It is “perhaps the queen of Sicilian street food,” says Di Forti. While traditional arancine consists of just...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World
The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
WDW News Today
Construction Continues on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Hollywood
Construction on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Hollywood’s CityWalk is progressing nicely. Last month, we shared an update as the chocolate restaurant’s steampunk exterior was slowly coming together. The red steel towers that we suspected to be smokestacks are now completely covered by scaffolding...
Claudia Roden’s recipe for bean stew with chorizo and bacon
My grandson Peter cooked this for us to test the recipe. The smell filled the house, and the taste … mmm. Spanish peasants used to dry their own beans and make their own chorizo with chopped pork meat and fat, garlic and pimentón, which gives it a reddish colour and strong distinctive flavour. There are many varieties of chorizo in different shapes and sizes, smoked or unsmoked, and with different herbs and seasonings. Fully cured chorizos are ready to eat; soft semi-cured ones need to be cooked. Any chorizo is great in this dish.
WDW News Today
Poké Bar Closes Down at Universal CityWalk Hollywood
Poké Bar, a restaurant that specialized in poké bowls, has permanently closed its doors at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. The location struggled to keep consistent hours of operation and finally closed down altogether. Poké Bar first opened in August 2017, but struggled to stay afloat during its time at...
Classic rum drink recipes to make for National Cocktail Day
Celebrate national rum day with these cocktails made by celebrity chef Michael Symon.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Churro Doughnut a Delicious ‘Secret Menu’ Treat from Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Hollywood
We got a chance to try a doughnut off the “secret menu” at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Hollywood: the churro doughnut! Here is our review:. This is a classic buttermilk bar donut rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with caramel icing. It is a secret menu item available during “Pass Member Appreciation Days” at Universal Studios Hollywood, and exclusively available to pass members. Luckily, with the gold pass discount this treat came out to $3.25.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, All Passes Now Have Blockout Dates
Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland 8/9/22 (Halloween Arrives in August)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out the first wave of Halloween merchandise that has hit the park. So join us for this photo report from Disneyland and Downtown Disney. Disneyland. It may be 103° outside on this warm August afternoon,...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN PINEAPPLE TACOS
Pineapple Chicken Tacos are a delicious blend of tangy sweet & savory flavors perfect for Taco Tuesday! Easy rotisserie chicken tacos with pineapple salsa come together fast and are a crowd pleaser!. Chicken tacos with pineapple salsa are what we are talking about today and it is not hard to...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin Now Available
Say "¡Feliz cumpleaños!" to Disney's Coronado Springs Resort with a new pin celebrating its 25th anniversary at Panchito's Gifts and Sundries!. Disney's Coronado Springs Resort 25th Anniversary Pin – $19.99...
