13 WHAM
Fire on Rochester's west side draws large response; No one hurt
Rochester, N.Y. — The residents of a double on Rochester's west side safely escaped a house fire Thursday morning. This happened on Frost Avenue, in between Jefferson Avenue and Reynolds Street. Rochester Fire Dept. Lt. David Abdoch says a tenant noticed flames upon his return from a walk. He...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit deer population causing issues for residents
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The deer population has long been an issue in Irondequoit and Wednesday night residents got a chance to speak before the town board. Residents are appealing the Irondequoit Police Department's decision to not exclude certain plots from the bow hunt program. Some residents are citing safety...
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
4 hospitalized after police chase and crash on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were injured, including an infant, after a police chase ended in a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street Thursday. According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car. Investigators said a […]
13 WHAM
Crash on Bay Street leaves two victims in critical condition and infant injured
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: NYS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bay Street around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say the driver failed to stop as they went eastbound on Bay Street they ran a red light at the intersection of Bay and N. Goodman and struck a car going southbound.
FL Radio Group
Palmyra Man Hits Barn With Car in Yates County Accident
A Wayne County man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after his car went off the road and struck a barn in the town of Middlesex. 57-year-old Marc Hurlbut was traveling north on State Route 245 in Middlesex when his car left the east side of the road, striking the ditch and a tree before hitting the barn and coming to a stop. Hurlbut was extricated from his car by Middlesex firefighters. He was taken to Thompson Hospital by Middlesex Ambulance for unknown injuries.
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
13 WHAM
Growing up: Seneca Park Zoo Canada lynx faring well
Rochester, N.Y. — One of the Seneca Park Zoo's cutest residents is on the move. Two Canada lynx were born in June to parents Gretzky and Bianca. Sadly, one of them later died. The other, though, is flourishing. He can be seen in new video posted by the zoo...
13 WHAM
Driver flees scene after flipping stolen car on Priscilla Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a crash that involved a stolen vehicle and resulted in it being flipped early Friday morning. Just after midnight, police were called to the 100 block of Priscilla Street for the report of a crash and a flipped car. When police arrived...
More bus cubes added to Rochester bus stops
Officials believe that people who use the buses should have a comfortable and respectable place to sit while waiting for the bus.
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
Bicyclist killed on Shawnee Road, Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating
According to the sheriff's office, the bicyclist entered the roadway and was struck by a dump truck.
WHEC TV-10
Man in stable condition following Campbell Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 31-year-old Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Campbell Street Wednesday morning. Rochester police officers responded to reports of a man shot around 6:30 a.m on Campbell Street near Colvin Street. Officers learned that a private vehicle took the man to Strong Hospital.
13 WHAM
Why are all the storms south of Rochester?
My tweet says it all in describing our weather over the past 48 hours. Lake effect stability north of I-90 has kept most towns high and dry! Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes region has had a two day pounding of heavy rain, hail and lightning. The radar image from earlier this...
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
penfield.org
Penfield DPW to host fall drop-off and recycling event September 30 and October 1
The Town of Penfield will host a two-day fall drop-off and recycling event for Penfield residents on Friday, September 30 (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday, October 1 (7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Penfield Department of Public Works (1607 Jackson Road). Services offered include:. Friday and Saturday:...
13 WHAM
Man seriously injured in shooting on Campbell Street
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the city's west side. Police responded to the 500 block of Campbell Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting. A 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital by private...
