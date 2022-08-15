ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chili, NY

13 WHAM

Fire on Rochester's west side draws large response; No one hurt

Rochester, N.Y. — The residents of a double on Rochester's west side safely escaped a house fire Thursday morning. This happened on Frost Avenue, in between Jefferson Avenue and Reynolds Street. Rochester Fire Dept. Lt. David Abdoch says a tenant noticed flames upon his return from a walk. He...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Irondequoit deer population causing issues for residents

Irondequoit, N.Y. — The deer population has long been an issue in Irondequoit and Wednesday night residents got a chance to speak before the town board. Residents are appealing the Irondequoit Police Department's decision to not exclude certain plots from the bow hunt program. Some residents are citing safety...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Chili, NY
Monroe County, NY
Black Creek, NY
Chili, NY
Monroe County, NY
FL Radio Group

Palmyra Man Hits Barn With Car in Yates County Accident

A Wayne County man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after his car went off the road and struck a barn in the town of Middlesex. 57-year-old Marc Hurlbut was traveling north on State Route 245 in Middlesex when his car left the east side of the road, striking the ditch and a tree before hitting the barn and coming to a stop. Hurlbut was extricated from his car by Middlesex firefighters. He was taken to Thompson Hospital by Middlesex Ambulance for unknown injuries.
YATES COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Growing up: Seneca Park Zoo Canada lynx faring well

Rochester, N.Y. — One of the Seneca Park Zoo's cutest residents is on the move. Two Canada lynx were born in June to parents Gretzky and Bianca. Sadly, one of them later died. The other, though, is flourishing. He can be seen in new video posted by the zoo...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Driver flees scene after flipping stolen car on Priscilla Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a crash that involved a stolen vehicle and resulted in it being flipped early Friday morning. Just after midnight, police were called to the 100 block of Priscilla Street for the report of a crash and a flipped car. When police arrived...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in stable condition following Campbell Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 31-year-old Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Campbell Street Wednesday morning. Rochester police officers responded to reports of a man shot around 6:30 a.m on Campbell Street near Colvin Street. Officers learned that a private vehicle took the man to Strong Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Why are all the storms south of Rochester?

My tweet says it all in describing our weather over the past 48 hours. Lake effect stability north of I-90 has kept most towns high and dry! Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes region has had a two day pounding of heavy rain, hail and lightning. The radar image from earlier this...
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing

The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
INLET, NY
13 WHAM

Man seriously injured in shooting on Campbell Street

Rochester, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the city's west side. Police responded to the 500 block of Campbell Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting. A 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital by private...
ROCHESTER, NY

