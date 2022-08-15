Read full article on original website
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Maine restaurant owner resigns after video appears to show him take inappropriate photo
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- A co-owner of a Skowhegan restaurant has resigned after a video shared on Facebook appears to show him taking a photo up a woman’s skirt. In the video, Eric Dore, co-owner of Old Mill Pub, is seen positioning his phone below a young woman’s skirt while she fills out paperwork.
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions Is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
Former Maine pub owner accused of secretly taking invasive video of teenager
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man from the Skowhegan area has been charged with violation of privacy for allegedly using his phone to shoot an invasive video of an unknowing teenager. It was an act that someone else caught on video and shared over social media. Eric Dore, 43, is...
New sunflower farm welcomes customers
DEXTER–A field of picturesque sunflowers is blooming at the Stormy Blue Farm in Dexter and now the farm’s owners are hoping to share their fields of gold with others in the community. Row after row of yellow petaled sunflowers stand tall in the sunshine at the Stormy Blue...
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
Fields Pond Audubon Center butterfly festival interview
BANGOR – Today on the Good Morning Maine show, hosts Joe Cortese and Emma Smith sat down with David Lamon and Wesley Hutchins who were representing the Fields Pond Audubon Center to discuss the upcoming Butterfly Festival. The Butterfly Festival at the Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden will...
‘Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish’ tournament returns for 14th year this Saturday
BANGOR – Wayne’s Wiffle for A Wish charity tournament returns for a 14th year this coming Saturday. The annual tournament has been raising money for Make-A-Wish Maine since it first began in 2009, and has only grown since. Over the course of 13 years, the event has raised nearly $145,000, and according to founder Wayne Harvey, which has been enough money to support 20 children.
"I knew it was the right thing to do": Maine nurse adopts cat to help patient make care transition
BATH, Maine — A nurse at a skilled nursing facility in Bath is going the extra mile to help one of the facility residents feel at home. When Bill Dodge moved to Winship Green Center for Health & Rehabilitation he had to give up his cat, Polly, and said he missed her very much.
Gracie Theatre prepares for upcoming season
BANGOR — Husson University’s Gracie Theatre is ready to open up for its 11th season with a star-studded lineup. Headlined by legendary folk singer Tom Rush, comedian Ray Harrington and the Classic Rock Orchestra, managing artistic director Jeri Misler says this year’s season is going to hit home for many, due to the variety of Maine-based artists scheduled to perform.
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Maine business could be a model for new federal export program launch
AUBURN, Maine — Kathie Leonard smiled as she led a tour through her warehouse on Wednesday. Unless her invited guests were within several feet of her, her voice could not be heard over the din of nearby textile weaving machines. To Leonard, the noise was a lovely orchestra. It...
Red Knights Motorcycle Club hosts second Ride for Charity
LAGRANGE — “It means so much to us. the first initial finding out he had cancer was overwhelming and they were right there.”. Elizabeth Ames is supporting her son through his battle with cancer, but she’s not alone. In its second ride for charity event, the Red...
2 Maine ZIP codes rank among top 10 'hottest' for home sales in US
A new analysis of ZIP codes says Windham and Auburn are among the “hottest” areas for home sales in the U.S. According to an annual ranking by website Realtor.com, the Windham ZIP code of 04062 was No. 5 and the Auburn code of 04210 was No. 10. Data...
Levant Fire Department Hosts Spark Pug Academy
LEVANT — Fourth graders from the Suzanne Smith School were given the opportunity to train like firefighters at the Levant Fire Department’s Spark Pug Academy. At this three day long event six students were able to take part in hands on learning activities which taught them fire safety skills, among other things.
Effort to build plywood plant in Somerset County still needs funding
Maine has been in a building boom in the past several years, but among the products that have to be shipped in is plywood — which is used in nearly every type of structure, from houses to commercial buildings, as part of the roof and in the subflooring. In...
