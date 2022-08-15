ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 WCYY

Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine

Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
ROCKLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner

Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
BATH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Skowhegan, ME
Lifestyle
City
Skowhegan, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
NEWS CENTER Maine

Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers

After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
ORRINGTON, ME
foxbangor.com

New sunflower farm welcomes customers

DEXTER–A field of picturesque sunflowers is blooming at the Stormy Blue Farm in Dexter and now the farm’s owners are hoping to share their fields of gold with others in the community. Row after row of yellow petaled sunflowers stand tall in the sunshine at the Stormy Blue...
DEXTER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Al S
foxbangor.com

Fields Pond Audubon Center butterfly festival interview

BANGOR – Today on the Good Morning Maine show, hosts Joe Cortese and Emma Smith sat down with David Lamon and Wesley Hutchins who were representing the Fields Pond Audubon Center to discuss the upcoming Butterfly Festival. The Butterfly Festival at the Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden will...
HOLDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

‘Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish’ tournament returns for 14th year this Saturday

BANGOR – Wayne’s Wiffle for A Wish charity tournament returns for a 14th year this coming Saturday. The annual tournament has been raising money for Make-A-Wish Maine since it first began in 2009, and has only grown since. Over the course of 13 years, the event has raised nearly $145,000, and according to founder Wayne Harvey, which has been enough money to support 20 children.
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foxbangor.com

Gracie Theatre prepares for upcoming season

BANGOR — Husson University’s Gracie Theatre is ready to open up for its 11th season with a star-studded lineup. Headlined by legendary folk singer Tom Rush, comedian Ray Harrington and the Classic Rock Orchestra, managing artistic director Jeri Misler says this year’s season is going to hit home for many, due to the variety of Maine-based artists scheduled to perform.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
WINTHROP, ME
foxbangor.com

Red Knights Motorcycle Club hosts second Ride for Charity

LAGRANGE — “It means so much to us. the first initial finding out he had cancer was overwhelming and they were right there.”. Elizabeth Ames is supporting her son through his battle with cancer, but she’s not alone. In its second ride for charity event, the Red...
LAGRANGE, ME
foxbangor.com

Levant Fire Department Hosts Spark Pug Academy

LEVANT — Fourth graders from the Suzanne Smith School were given the opportunity to train like firefighters at the Levant Fire Department’s Spark Pug Academy. At this three day long event six students were able to take part in hands on learning activities which taught them fire safety skills, among other things.
LEVANT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy