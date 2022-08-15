ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish Bay, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

There’s no place like home

OCONOMOWOC — It’s amazing just how much things can change over 10 years. Alex McRae knows that fact very well. Over the last decade he’s pitched all over the country, from Florida to Virginia to Arizona to Pennsylvania to Illinois. He’s pitched at every level of the minor leagues, and has played on a national level with the Chicago White Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Fredonia rock musician leads a band aiming for the big time

Jotham Higginbotham of Fredonia didn’t dream of being the lead singer of a rock band. Band members’ parents didn’t claim the group had no future and didn’t say practices were too loud. They actually came up with the idea. In what could be construed as the...
FREDONIA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21

Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Green Industry Pros

Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event

Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
BROOKFIELD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Ale House to close

Post: Landlord not renewing brewery & restaurant’s lease. After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it’s having to close its doors.In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are “going in a different direction.” So, the restaurant’s last day at its current location will be Sept. 11. The restaurant’s owners are hinting it may be back elsewhere, closing his post with, “hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now…to be continued. ”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks

MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-17-22 fdl man killed after motorcycle strikes bear in montana

A Fond du Lac man died after his motorcycle struck a black bear in Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66 year old man was southbound on Montana Highway 83 when he struck a bear crossing the highway and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. State game wardens found the injured bear and killed it.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Grafton man killed in crash with semi on I-43

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A speeding car slammed into the back of a semi early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, leaving one man dead and shutting down a section of the interstate for more than four hours. Ozaukee County sheriff's investigators say a 34-year-old man from Grafton was killed...
GRAFTON, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints

The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
MILWAUKEE, WI

