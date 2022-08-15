Post: Landlord not renewing brewery & restaurant’s lease. After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it’s having to close its doors.In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are “going in a different direction.” So, the restaurant’s last day at its current location will be Sept. 11. The restaurant’s owners are hinting it may be back elsewhere, closing his post with, “hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now…to be continued. ”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO