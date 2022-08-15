Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB Cables
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?
Greater Milwaukee Today
There’s no place like home
OCONOMOWOC — It’s amazing just how much things can change over 10 years. Alex McRae knows that fact very well. Over the last decade he’s pitched all over the country, from Florida to Virginia to Arizona to Pennsylvania to Illinois. He’s pitched at every level of the minor leagues, and has played on a national level with the Chicago White Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Milwaukee, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The New Berlin Eisenhower High School football team will have a game with Wisconsin Lutheran High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. New Berlin Eisenhower High SchoolWisconsin Lutheran High School.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
ozaukeepress.com
Fredonia rock musician leads a band aiming for the big time
Jotham Higginbotham of Fredonia didn’t dream of being the lead singer of a rock band. Band members’ parents didn’t claim the group had no future and didn’t say practices were too loud. They actually came up with the idea. In what could be construed as the...
Procedures that should be in place to prevent deaths on Milwaukee drawbridges
According to law enforcement, the man, whose wife crossed just ahead of him, was near the middle of the bridge when it went up and he tried to hang on for nearly two minutes before falling Monday.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21
Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event
Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
Revolutionary War interactive theater experience coming to Washington County
A Revolutionary War interactive theater experience is coming to Washington County this September. The audience becomes spies for General Washington in 1779.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Ale House to close
Post: Landlord not renewing brewery & restaurant’s lease. After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it’s having to close its doors.In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are “going in a different direction.” So, the restaurant’s last day at its current location will be Sept. 11. The restaurant’s owners are hinting it may be back elsewhere, closing his post with, “hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now…to be continued. ”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: County Clare greets visitors with “a hundred thousand welcomes”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub!. Throw...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
CBS 58
Burlington woman killed in collision with box truck in Village of Rochester
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman has died following a crash in the Village of Rochester. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities responded to the scene for a two-vehicle accident involving one vehicle that rolled over on...
radioplusinfo.com
8-17-22 fdl man killed after motorcycle strikes bear in montana
A Fond du Lac man died after his motorcycle struck a black bear in Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66 year old man was southbound on Montana Highway 83 when he struck a bear crossing the highway and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. State game wardens found the injured bear and killed it.
thecentersquare.com
UW announces tuition free ‘promise’ for UW-Milwaukee, Whitewater, Parkside
(The Center Square) – More college students in Wisconsin will soon have a shot at a free college degree. The UW System on Monday announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise for students at UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, and UW-Parkside. “A college degree needs to be within reach for every Wisconsin citizen as...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
CBS 58
Grafton man killed in crash with semi on I-43
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A speeding car slammed into the back of a semi early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, leaving one man dead and shutting down a section of the interstate for more than four hours. Ozaukee County sheriff's investigators say a 34-year-old man from Grafton was killed...
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
