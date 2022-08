Vanderbilt University’s Bass Military Scholars Program welcomed its fourth cohort of scholars to campus this August. Among the 16 U.S. military veterans, who are pursuing graduate and professional degrees across several Vanderbilt schools, are a former Army Special Forces officer with tours in Syria and service in the U.S. Embassy in Egypt, a Navy officer who participated in the evacuation of U.S. citizens from Libya, and an Army officer who completed the Nepal Army’s Jungle Warfare Academy.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO